Courteney Cox opens up on why she wishes she’d been a ‘firmer parent’

Actress Courteney Cox, who shares a daughter, Coco, with her former husband David Arquette, reflected on her upbringing, acknowledging instances where she hesitated to intervene in certain situations despite sensing that something wasn’t right at the time. Cox opened up on the Minnie’s Questions podcast, expressing, “I didn’t want to step in even though I knew something wasn’t right because she would get so mad at me. I did understand, and I should’ve trusted myself, and I should’ve stepped in.” (IANS)