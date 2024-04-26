Jacqueliene urges fans to adopt and not shop: Animal breeding industry is cruel

Actress Jacqueliene Fernandez, an avid animal lover, has stepped forward in support of them, urging everyone to adopt instead of shop. Jacqueliene took to Instagram and shared a video on her story section. The clip showcased distressing conditions in which dogs, including two Pomeranians, one husky, and one poodle, were kept by a breeder before being rescued. The actress, who herself is a cat mom, captioned the clip: “Another reason to adopt and not shop. The animal breeding industry is cruel and often illegal.” On the work front, Jacqueliene, will next be seen in Fateh, starring Sonu Sood. (IANS)