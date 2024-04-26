Friday, April 26, 2024
Langsning defeat Nongthymmai in second-half masterclass

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, April 25: Goalless in the first half, Langsning FC turned on the tap in the second to win 5-1 against Nongthymmai SC in their Shillong Premier League 2023 match at the SSA Stadium at First Ground, Polo, here on Thursday.
Langsning’s goals were scored by Sheen Sohktung (55’, 90’+1), Nelson Rymbai (59’), Kitboklang Pale (64’) and Dawandappura Biam Pathaw (70’), while Andyson Lapang (77’) found Nongthymmai a consolation goal.
The win takes Langsning to 9 points, tied with Shillong Lajong FC, but the latter have head-to-head advantage and are thus placed third with Langsning fourth. Nongthymmai remain on 3 points and are now officially out of the running for a place in the semifinals.
Though he was not on the scoresheet, Banteilang Lyngdoh was crucial in at least two of Langnsning’s goals, delivering perfect crosses from the right flank that he made his own.
The first one that was converted saw Langsning and Nongthymmai tussle for the ball in the box, with neither able to score or clear it away and Sheen finally managed to poke it home to give Langsning the lead.
Four minutes later, another Banteilang cross saw no issues for Nelson, who scored with what was practically his first touch after being brought on as a substitute.
Kitboklang had earlier hit the upright but he made no mistake when he got to a ball chipped in front. Nongthymmai goalkeeper Akash Thapa seemed undecided whether to come forward or not and he was beaten as Kit pushed it past with a futsal-like kick.
Langsning brought up their fourth goal in only 15 minutes when Dawandappura tapped in a cross from the left flank. Nongthymmai were understandably quite deflated by this point but they managed to pull one goal back as a long range strike by Andyson went into the back of the net, with Langsning goalie Surjay Kumar Pariyar losing track of the ball with the sun shining in his eyes.
There was still one more goal in the manic second half with a sublime stoppage time strike by Sheen, who curled the ball in from the edge of the box. Nongthymmai have now conceded 19 goals in six games – more than any other club – with 16 of these coming in the second half.
Earlier, there were a few chances for Nongthymmai in the first 45 minutes, though Langsning still dominated without being able to score.
Kit was blocked by Akash after a lovely through ball, Lukas Syngkli missed a header from a cross and Dauruhipaia Pale went wide with a low left-footer. On the opposite end, Dawa S Sherpa and Andyson both missed the mark as Nongthymmai showed intent without being accurate enough.
The first half ended with four back-to-back corners for Langsning, none of them amounting to anything.
All eyes now turn to Friday’s match, which should prove to be a decisive one in the fight for first place – leaders Rangdajied United FC (15 points) will face second-placed defending champions Mawlai SC (13) at 3:15pm.

Previous article
Patidar, spinners help Bengaluru snap six-match losing streak
