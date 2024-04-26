Friday, April 26, 2024
Mawsynram Cluster, Sohra Cluster (A) bag victories

U-15 Boys Inter Cluster Cricket SemIs

Shillong, April 25: In the latest fixtures of the Benjamin Diengdoh Memorial U-15 Boys Inter Cluster Cricket Tournament 2024, the semifinals witnessed thrilling encounters as teams battled it out for a spot in the finals.
In the first semifinal clash, Sohra Cluster (A) won the toss and elected to field against Sohra Cluster (B). Sohra Cluster (B) managed to score 98 runs, with Donborlang Lyngdoh emerging as the top scorer with 20 runs off 18 balls. Othaniel Lyndoh Nonglait impressed with the ball, taking 3 wickets for 24 runs in 4 overs. In response, Sohra Cluster (A) chased down the target of 99 runs without losing a wicket, with Ryan Emi Swer leading the charge with 49 runs off 41 balls. Sohra Cluster (A) secured victory by 10 wickets, with Ryan Emi Swer named the Man of the Match.
In the second semifinal, STCC Pongtung Cluster won the toss and chose to bat against Mawsynram Cluster. However, STCC Pongtung Cluster struggled to build momentum and posted a total of 43 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs. Mewanshailang Khongmawloh top-scored with 4 runs off 15 balls, while Bansan Kynter shone with the ball, taking 4 wickets for just 4 runs in 4 overs. In the chase, Mawsynram Cluster comfortably reached the target in just 6 overs, scoring 44 runs for the loss of 1 wicket. Pynkhraw Jomati contributed significantly with 21 runs off 12 balls. Mawsynram Cluster clinched victory by 9 wickets, with Bansan Kynter earning the Man of the Match title for his stellar bowling performance.
The stage is now set for the much-anticipated final match scheduled for May 1, 2024, between Mawsynram Cluster and Sohra Cluster (A). Cricket enthusiasts can look forward to an exciting showdown as these two teams vie for the prestigious title in what promises to be a thrilling encounter.

NEUFC to conduct football trials in M’laya
Meghalaya-France sports collaboration gains momentum
