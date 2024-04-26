Friday, April 26, 2024
SPORTS

NEUFC to conduct football trials in M’laya

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Shillong, April 25: NorthEast United FC, in collaboration with the Meghalaya Football Association, is set to organize football trials in the state of Meghalaya. The trials aim to scout talented young footballers for both the Under-17 team and the Reserve Team of NorthEast United FC. The trials are scheduled to take place at the Polo Artificial Ground in Shillong, one of the premier football venues in the region.
The schedule for the trials is as follows: Under-17 Team Trials: April 28, starting at 7 am. Reserve Team Trials: April 29, commencing at 1 pm. Final Round Trials: April 30, beginning at 1 pm.
Aspiring footballers who wish to participate in the trials are advised to note the venue and timing carefully. Additionally, for further information and clarification, interested individuals can contact the provided phone number: 8822661787.
It’s imperative for athletes attending the trials to carry a copy of their original birth certificate along with the registration form.
This requirement ensures transparency and adherence to age eligibility criteria.The initiative by NorthEast United FC and the Meghalaya Football Association underscores their commitment to nurturing local football talent and providing aspiring players with a platform to showcase their skills.
These trials present a golden opportunity for young football enthusiasts in Meghalaya to pursue their dreams of representing a professional football club at the highest level.

