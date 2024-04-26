Friday, April 26, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

US research alleges increase in scale of human rights abuses in India

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

EAM describes the US Congressional report as ’deeply biased’

Washington, April 25: An independent US Congressional research report has alleged that the scope and scale of human rights abuses in India has increased under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“The Biden Administration requests USD 103 million in foreign assistance to India for FY2025. Congress could consider whether to condition some or all such aid on improvements in human rights and civil liberties in India,” said the brief ‘India: Human Rights Assessment’ report released by the independent Congressional Research Service (CRS) on Wednesday.
CRS is an independent research wing of the US Congress, which prepares reports on issues of importance for the members of the Congress for them to make informed decisions.
The latest CRS report comes days after the State Department’s 2023 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices in which it said India is the site of numerous human rights abuses, many of them serious, some seen to be perpetrated by state and federal governments or their agents.
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Thursday described the State Department report as “deeply biased” and said it reflects a poor understanding of India. “We attach no value to it and urge you to do the same,” he said at his weekly media briefing in Delhi.
“The United Nations, other intergovernmental organizations, and numerous nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) have conveyed similar concerns. The reported scope and scale of abuses has increased under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, particularly since their reelection in 2019,” CRS said in its latest three-page report.
CRS report comes in the wake of a series of articles being published in the American media that are very critical of the human rights situation in India.
According to CRS, the 2023 Human Rights Report for the first time includes a section on India’s “transnational repression against individuals in another country,” noting reports the government engaged in transnational repression against journalists, members of diaspora populations, civil society activists, and human rights defenders.
Two resolutions have been introduced on India’s human rights. House Resolution 542 condemns alleged human rights violations and violations of international religious freedom in India, including those targeting Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Dalits, Adivasis, and other religious and cultural minorities. It was introduced in the House in June 2023.
Senate resolution number 424 expresses the sense of the Senate that the US government engage New Delhi “to seek a swift end to the persecution of, and violence against, religious minorities and human rights defenders in India and a reversal of government policies that discriminate against Muslims and Christians based on their respective faiths”. It was introduced in the Senate in October 2023. (PTI)

Previous article
AAP highlights arrest of Kejriwal through campaign song
Next article
Google searches for inheritance tax, Sam Pitroda hit a new high amid raging row
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SALANTINI JANERA

Garo Hills-o ding·barorobaenganina CEPARD mikrakataniko on·a

TURA: Garo Hills-o ding·ani 46 degree Celsius-ona kingking tang·doani cholrang donga ine Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)-oni u·iataniko on·angani...
SPORTS

Langsning defeat Nongthymmai in second-half masterclass

Shillong, April 25: Goalless in the first half, Langsning FC turned on the tap in the second to...
NATIONAL

National Nuggets

Hemant Soren’s wife to contest bypoll Ranchi, April 25: The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Thursday announced that Kalpana...
NATIONAL

Google searches for inheritance tax, Sam Pitroda hit a new high amid raging row

New Delhi, April 25: From religion-based reservation to wealth redistribution to inheritance tax, this election season is witnessing...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Garo Hills-o ding·barorobaenganina CEPARD mikrakataniko on·a

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: Garo Hills-o ding·ani 46 degree Celsius-ona kingking tang·doani...

Langsning defeat Nongthymmai in second-half masterclass

SPORTS 0
Shillong, April 25: Goalless in the first half, Langsning...

National Nuggets

NATIONAL 0
Hemant Soren’s wife to contest bypoll Ranchi, April 25: The...
Load more

Popular news

Garo Hills-o ding·barorobaenganina CEPARD mikrakataniko on·a

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: Garo Hills-o ding·ani 46 degree Celsius-ona kingking tang·doani...

Langsning defeat Nongthymmai in second-half masterclass

SPORTS 0
Shillong, April 25: Goalless in the first half, Langsning...

National Nuggets

NATIONAL 0
Hemant Soren’s wife to contest bypoll Ranchi, April 25: The...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img