Friday, April 26, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

AAP highlights arrest of Kejriwal through campaign song

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, April 25: The AAP on Thursday launched its Lok Sabha campaign song titled ‘jail ke jawab mein hum vote denge’, aiming to generate sympathy in view of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest.
The song, penned and sung in rap style by AAP MLA and party’s chief whip in Delhi Assembly Dilip Pandey, was launched by party leaders at the AAP headquarters.
The party’s Lok Sabha campaign has a similar theme and is titled ‘Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se’ (we will respond to jailing Kejriwal through voting). Speaking at the song launch, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh called upon workers to work hard to convert the “anger” among the countrymen over Kejriwal’s arrest into votes.
Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a excise policy-linked money laundering case on March 21. He is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with the case under judicial custody till May 7. Pandey said the party’s campaign songs always reflect the mood of the common people. “This song reflects the sentiment of the people. The lyrics of the song depicts the reality of what is happening in today’s times,” he said. The campaign song reflects core sentiment of the public, Pandey claimed and added this highlights how those opposed to BJP were in jail while those who “paid for it” got bail.
It also talks about how public sector enterprises like ONGC, Coal India Ltd, airports were being privatised, Pandey said, adding that the song depicts the dangers that people might face in future. (PTI)

Previous article
Kharge writes to PM, seeks time to explain party’s ‘Nyay Patra’
Next article
US research alleges increase in scale of human rights abuses in India
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SALANTINI JANERA

Garo Hills-o ding·barorobaenganina CEPARD mikrakataniko on·a

TURA: Garo Hills-o ding·ani 46 degree Celsius-ona kingking tang·doani cholrang donga ine Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)-oni u·iataniko on·angani...
SPORTS

Langsning defeat Nongthymmai in second-half masterclass

Shillong, April 25: Goalless in the first half, Langsning FC turned on the tap in the second to...
NATIONAL

National Nuggets

Hemant Soren’s wife to contest bypoll Ranchi, April 25: The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Thursday announced that Kalpana...
NATIONAL

Google searches for inheritance tax, Sam Pitroda hit a new high amid raging row

New Delhi, April 25: From religion-based reservation to wealth redistribution to inheritance tax, this election season is witnessing...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Garo Hills-o ding·barorobaenganina CEPARD mikrakataniko on·a

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: Garo Hills-o ding·ani 46 degree Celsius-ona kingking tang·doani...

Langsning defeat Nongthymmai in second-half masterclass

SPORTS 0
Shillong, April 25: Goalless in the first half, Langsning...

National Nuggets

NATIONAL 0
Hemant Soren’s wife to contest bypoll Ranchi, April 25: The...
Load more

Popular news

Garo Hills-o ding·barorobaenganina CEPARD mikrakataniko on·a

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: Garo Hills-o ding·ani 46 degree Celsius-ona kingking tang·doani...

Langsning defeat Nongthymmai in second-half masterclass

SPORTS 0
Shillong, April 25: Goalless in the first half, Langsning...

National Nuggets

NATIONAL 0
Hemant Soren’s wife to contest bypoll Ranchi, April 25: The...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img