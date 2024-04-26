AAP highlights arrest of Kejriwal through campaign song

New Delhi, April 25: The AAP on Thursday launched its Lok Sabha campaign song titled ‘jail ke jawab mein hum vote denge’, aiming to generate sympathy in view of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest.

The song, penned and sung in rap style by AAP MLA and party’s chief whip in Delhi Assembly Dilip Pandey, was launched by party leaders at the AAP headquarters.

The party’s Lok Sabha campaign has a similar theme and is titled ‘Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se’ (we will respond to jailing Kejriwal through voting). Speaking at the song launch, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh called upon workers to work hard to convert the “anger” among the countrymen over Kejriwal’s arrest into votes.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a excise policy-linked money laundering case on March 21. He is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with the case under judicial custody till May 7. Pandey said the party’s campaign songs always reflect the mood of the common people. “This song reflects the sentiment of the people. The lyrics of the song depicts the reality of what is happening in today’s times,” he said. The campaign song reflects core sentiment of the public, Pandey claimed and added this highlights how those opposed to BJP were in jail while those who “paid for it” got bail.

It also talks about how public sector enterprises like ONGC, Coal India Ltd, airports were being privatised, Pandey said, adding that the song depicts the dangers that people might face in future. (PTI)