Monday, April 29, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

Mohun Bagan down Odisha to advance into ISL final

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Kolkata, April 28: Mohun Bagan kept themselves in the hunt for an unprecedented double in the ISL by storming into the final with a 3-2 aggregate win over Odisha FC here on Sunday.
Having lost the first leg of the semifinal 1-2 at Bhubaneswar, Mohun Bagan began on a dominant note and struck through Jason Cummings in the 22nd minute to bring it level for the Mariners on aggregate.
After a flurry of attacks went abegging thanks to a resolute display by Amrinder Singh under the bar, Mohun Bagan finally struck the winning goal by comeback man Sahal Abdul Samad who came off the bench to strike from Manvir Singh’s assist in the 90+3rd minute.
The goal came just when the match was meandering towards extra-time as the 62,000-plus capacity crowd at the Salt Lake Stadium erupted in joy with chants of ‘Joy Mohun Bagan’ reverberating in the stands.
The victory came two weeks after Mohun Bagan won their maiden League Winners Shield at the same venue by defeating Mumbai City FC 2-1 to top the top-tier competition.
No team in the history of ISL has completed a double and Mohun Bagan will look to achieve the rare feat by taking on the winners of Mumbai City and FC Goa in the summit clash slated here on Saturday.
Mumbai City are ahead 3-2 before their return leg semifinal on Monday.
On a sultry evening, Mohun Bagan’s former marksman Roy Krishna came close to scoring on more than one occasion in the first-half but the home team defence held on.
They finally showed superb poaching skill to go 1-0 up in the contest and make it two-all on aggregate just before the half-hour mark.
Liston Colaco skillfully set up Dimitri Petratos with a pass from the edge of the box.
It led to a powerful shot that Amrinder sloppily deflected into the danger area, where Cummings showed excellent instincts to score with a simple tap-in.
Making a comeback from injury, Sahal who was included in the 71st minute replacing Anirudh Thapa finally produced the magic moment after several of their attempts went abegging.
It was Manvir Singh, who ran down the right flank to brilliantly set up the goal in the middle of the box, as Amrinder came off his line.
Lurking inside, Sahal showed brilliant presence of mind by refraining from using his hand as the ball ricocheted off his body and crossed the goal line. (PTI)

Previous article
Kenya’s Mwaniki, Kasait win TCS World 10K
Next article
Sports Snippets
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Anne Hathaway admits to being a chronically stressed young woman

Actress Anne Hathaway has opened up about experiencing constant stress during her younger years as an actress and...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Shraddha ask fans how mountains can be brought to beach city Mumbai

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, who will be soon seen in the second part of the horror-comedy franchise Stree,...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Sharon Stone reveals she is ‘acting out’ as she battles her inner demons

Actress Sharon Stone recalls a traumatic incident in 2001 when she was rushed to the hospital due to...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Johansson, Colin Jost have a date night at White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Star couple Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost had a glamorous night out at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. The...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Anne Hathaway admits to being a chronically stressed young woman

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Actress Anne Hathaway has opened up about experiencing constant...

Shraddha ask fans how mountains can be brought to beach city Mumbai

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, who will be soon seen...

Sharon Stone reveals she is ‘acting out’ as she battles her inner demons

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Actress Sharon Stone recalls a traumatic incident in 2001...
Load more

Popular news

Anne Hathaway admits to being a chronically stressed young woman

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Actress Anne Hathaway has opened up about experiencing constant...

Shraddha ask fans how mountains can be brought to beach city Mumbai

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, who will be soon seen...

Sharon Stone reveals she is ‘acting out’ as she battles her inner demons

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Actress Sharon Stone recalls a traumatic incident in 2001...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img