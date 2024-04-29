Monday, April 29, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

Kenya’s Mwaniki, Kasait win TCS World 10K

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Bengaluru, April 28: Kenya’s Peter Mwaniki and Lilian Kasait decimated the field to bag the men’s and women’s titles respectively in the 16th TCS World 10K here on Sunday.
Mwaniki, who maintained his lead from the start, finished strongly with a time of 28:15, while compatriot Hillary Chepkwony (28:33) finished second.
The 17-year-old Hagos Eyob who clocked an impressive 28:39 came third.
In the international elite women’s section, Kasait powered ahead and Irene Chaptai’s event record of 30:35 looked in danger.
However, Kasait finished on top of the podium clocking 30:56.
Emmaculate Achol (31:17) and Lemlem Hailu (31:23) finished second and third respectively.
Both Mwaniki and Kasait got richer by USD 26000.
In the Indian elite athletes race, Kiran Matre clinched the first position and broke the event record with a timing of 29:32.
The previous record stood in the name of Suresh Kumar, 29:49 created in 2015.
Ranjeet Kumar Patel (29:35) and Dharmendra (29:45) came second and third respectively.
In the corresponding women’s category, event record holder Sanjivani bagged the top place with a time of 34:03.
She was closely followed by Lilli Das (34:13) at second while Preenu Yadav finished third at 34:24. (PTI)

Previous article
India shock Oly champions Korea to bag historic gold
Next article
Mohun Bagan down Odisha to advance into ISL final
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Anne Hathaway admits to being a chronically stressed young woman

Actress Anne Hathaway has opened up about experiencing constant stress during her younger years as an actress and...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Shraddha ask fans how mountains can be brought to beach city Mumbai

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, who will be soon seen in the second part of the horror-comedy franchise Stree,...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Sharon Stone reveals she is ‘acting out’ as she battles her inner demons

Actress Sharon Stone recalls a traumatic incident in 2001 when she was rushed to the hospital due to...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Johansson, Colin Jost have a date night at White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Star couple Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost had a glamorous night out at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. The...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Anne Hathaway admits to being a chronically stressed young woman

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Actress Anne Hathaway has opened up about experiencing constant...

Shraddha ask fans how mountains can be brought to beach city Mumbai

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, who will be soon seen...

Sharon Stone reveals she is ‘acting out’ as she battles her inner demons

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Actress Sharon Stone recalls a traumatic incident in 2001...
Load more

Popular news

Anne Hathaway admits to being a chronically stressed young woman

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Actress Anne Hathaway has opened up about experiencing constant...

Shraddha ask fans how mountains can be brought to beach city Mumbai

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, who will be soon seen...

Sharon Stone reveals she is ‘acting out’ as she battles her inner demons

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Actress Sharon Stone recalls a traumatic incident in 2001...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img