Monday, April 29, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Sreeleela opts out of dance number with Thalapathy Vijay in ‘GOAT’

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, April 29: Actress Sreeleela, who predominantly works in Telugu and Kannada movies, has declined to work in a dance number opposite Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay in the upcoming Tamil film ‘GOAT’.

The film would have marked Sreeleela’s foray into Tamil cinema and her pairing opposite Vijay, who’s known for his dancing skills, would have been a treat for the fans. But, as per a media report, the actress didn’t want to debut in Tamil cinema with a dance number. Hence, she politely turned down the offer for the song.

Sreeleela has emerged as a dancing sensation, and her latest song ‘Kurichi Madathapetti’ from the Telugu film ‘Guntur Karam’ with Mahesh Babu has been trending on the Internet.

The actress has different plans for Tamil cinema and is waiting for the right opportunity with a substantial role.

The US-born actress, who has been feted thrice with SIIMA honours from 2021 to 2023, will be next seen in the Telugu film ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’, which also stars Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan. (IANS)

Previous article
Badshah visits Parliament, hails celebration of India’s cultural heritage
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Technology

OpenAI, UK’s Financial Times ink content licensing deal

Shillong, April 29: The creator of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot ChatGPT OpenAI on Monday inked a partnership...
NATIONAL

SC-ST communities no longer secure in country due to Congress’ vote bank politics: PM Modi

Bagalkot (Karnataka), April 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the rights of SC-ST communities are...
Business

Bank Nifty at record high levels

Shillong, April 29: Nifty erased previous session losses led by banks and ended higher on Monday. Bank Nifty made...
INTERNATIONAL

Seven dead in attack on Russian police post in the North Caucasus

Shillong, April 29: An attack on a police checkpoint in Russia's North Caucasus has left two officers and...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

OpenAI, UK’s Financial Times ink content licensing deal

Technology 0
Shillong, April 29: The creator of the Artificial Intelligence...

SC-ST communities no longer secure in country due to Congress’ vote bank politics: PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
Bagalkot (Karnataka), April 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said...

Bank Nifty at record high levels

Business 0
Shillong, April 29: Nifty erased previous session losses led...
Load more

Popular news

OpenAI, UK’s Financial Times ink content licensing deal

Technology 0
Shillong, April 29: The creator of the Artificial Intelligence...

SC-ST communities no longer secure in country due to Congress’ vote bank politics: PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
Bagalkot (Karnataka), April 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said...

Bank Nifty at record high levels

Business 0
Shillong, April 29: Nifty erased previous session losses led...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img