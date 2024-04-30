Tuesday, April 30, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Meghalaya govt urged to correct upper age limit for recruitment in police force

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, April 30: A group of youth on Tuesday threatened to approach the High Court of Meghalaya if the Meghalaya government failed to rectify the irregularity in upper age limit set for recruitment to vacancies in Meghalaya Police.

The group of youth led by youth activist, Barilang Pyngrope submitted a memorandum to Home (Police) department secretary, Cyril V. Diengdoh.

While speaking to reporters after submitting the memorandum, Pyngrope said that if the government failed to rectify the irregularities which they have pointed out, then they would have no other option but to approach the court.

She said that they wanted the upper age limit for recruitment to the police force should be based as per the Office Memorandum (OM) of 2022.

As per OM of 2022, the government had raised the eligibility age from 27 years to 32 years and from 32 years to 37 for the Schedule Tribes, for recruitment of candidates in various posts in different departments of the government.

But the Police department in the advertisement issued on March 6 had stated the entire recruitment process will be conducted as per the Revised Uniform Guidelines for Recruitment of Police Personnel in Meghalaya Police issued on December 1, 2023.

 

Previous article
Vehicles burnt inside police reserve compound in Jowai
Next article
Shillong Law College students street play on laws related to violence against women
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Principals from CBSE schools across country gather at USTM for exposure visit

  Guwahati, April 30:  A two-day-long ‘Exposure Visit Programme’ for CBSE School Principals has successfully culminated here today at...
NATIONAL

In a first, trial voting through virtual reality conducted in Kamrup election dist

Guwahati, April 30: The Kamrup election district on Tuesday conducted trial voting using virtual reality technology in a...
NATIONAL

Cong tried to compromise reservations for SC, ST, OBC communities: Shah

Guwahati, April 30: Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday alleged that the Congress, during its tenure, had...
Health

AstraZeneca admits Covishield jab raises TTS risk. Should you be worried?

Shillong, April 30: Thrombosis Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS) -- a blood clot disorder -- is a rare side effect...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Principals from CBSE schools across country gather at USTM for exposure visit

MEGHALAYA 0
  Guwahati, April 30:  A two-day-long ‘Exposure Visit Programme’ for...

In a first, trial voting through virtual reality conducted in Kamrup election dist

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, April 30: The Kamrup election district on Tuesday...

Cong tried to compromise reservations for SC, ST, OBC communities: Shah

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, April 30: Union home minister Amit Shah on...
Load more

Popular news

Principals from CBSE schools across country gather at USTM for exposure visit

MEGHALAYA 0
  Guwahati, April 30:  A two-day-long ‘Exposure Visit Programme’ for...

In a first, trial voting through virtual reality conducted in Kamrup election dist

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, April 30: The Kamrup election district on Tuesday...

Cong tried to compromise reservations for SC, ST, OBC communities: Shah

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, April 30: Union home minister Amit Shah on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img