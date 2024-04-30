Meghalaya govt urged to correct upper age limit for recruitment in police force

Shillong, April 30: A group of youth on Tuesday threatened to approach the High Court of Meghalaya if the Meghalaya government failed to rectify the irregularity in upper age limit set for recruitment to vacancies in Meghalaya Police.

The group of youth led by youth activist, Barilang Pyngrope submitted a memorandum to Home (Police) department secretary, Cyril V. Diengdoh.

While speaking to reporters after submitting the memorandum, Pyngrope said that if the government failed to rectify the irregularities which they have pointed out, then they would have no other option but to approach the court.

She said that they wanted the upper age limit for recruitment to the police force should be based as per the Office Memorandum (OM) of 2022.

As per OM of 2022, the government had raised the eligibility age from 27 years to 32 years and from 32 years to 37 for the Schedule Tribes, for recruitment of candidates in various posts in different departments of the government.

But the Police department in the advertisement issued on March 6 had stated the entire recruitment process will be conducted as per the Revised Uniform Guidelines for Recruitment of Police Personnel in Meghalaya Police issued on December 1, 2023.