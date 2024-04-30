Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Shillong Law College students street play on laws related to violence against women

Shillong, April 30: As part of the diamond jubilee celebration, the Shillong Law College’s Women Cell of the Internal Quality Assessment Committee (IQAC) on Tuesday organised a street play on Awareness on ‘violence against women and gender neutral law’ at Dhankheti Point.
A sizeable number of people had gathered to witness the brilliant performance of the students of the college to enlighten on the various provisions of law relating domestic violence, prevention of sexual harassment, right to equality and so on.
This street play initiative by the Shillong Law College served as a reminder of the ongoing fight against gender-based violence and the importance of legal frameworks that ensure equality for all.
Shillong Law College vice principal, Dr Mrinalini Kharshiing and Convener of the Women’s Cell, Dr Wanrishisha Dkhar along with other faculties were also present.
Speaking to reporters, Dr Kharshiing emphasized it is important for the people to have knowledge of their rights.
She also said that there are questions why women are being abused despite there being several legislations and laws for their protection.
According to her, the main reason for this is the lack of awareness of women about their rights and laws for their protection.

