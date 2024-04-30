Tuesday, April 30, 2024
INTERNATIONAL

Palestinian factions hold talks in Beijing, achieve positive progress: China

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, April 30: Representatives of the Palestinian National Liberation Movement (Fatah) and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) recently came to Beijing for in-depth and candid talks on promoting intra-Palestinian reconciliation, and achieved positive progress, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Lin Jian told a daily press briefing in response to a related query that the two sides fully expressed their political will to achieve reconciliation through dialogue and consultation, discussed many specific issues, and made positive progress, Xinhua news agency reported.

“They agreed to continue this dialogue process and strive for the early realisation of Palestinian unity,” Lin said, noting that the two sides highly appreciate China’s firm support for the just cause of the Palestinian people to restore their legitimate national rights, and thanked China for its efforts to promote Palestine’s internal unity and reached an agreement on the next step of dialogue. (IANS)

