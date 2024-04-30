Tuesday, April 30, 2024
spot_img
Health

Study shows inhaling fentanyl may lead to irreversible brain damage

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, April 30: Inhaling the synthetic opioid fentanyl — approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for use as pain relief and anaesthetic — can cause irreversible brain damage, according to a new study on Tuesday.

Fentanyl is cheap, readily available, and 50 times more potent than heroin, warned doctors in the journal BMJ Case Reports after treating a 47-year-old man found unresponsive in his hotel room after snorting the drug.

“We know very well the classic opiate side effects: respiratory depression, loss of consciousness, disorientation,” said lead author Chris Eden, now a second-year resident in internal medicine at the Oregon Health & Science University

“But we don’t classically think of it causing possibly irreversible brain damage and affecting the brain, as it did in this case,” he added.

The middle-aged man was diagnosed with toxic leukoencephalopathy by fentanyl inhalation, which means the substance caused inflammation and damage to the brain’s white matter. This led to unconsciousness and also to potentially irreversible loss of brain function, or possibly death.

The condition is manifest in various signs and symptoms, the most obvious of which are neurological and behavioural changes, ranging from mild confusion to stupor, coma, and death.

Although the recovery is slow, some people will recover fully, while others will progressively get worse.

In this case, a brain scan revealed white matter inflammation, swelling, and injury in his cerebellum — part of the brain responsible for gait and balance.

The man remained bed-bound for 18 days later and was fed via a tube. Doctors prescribed several different drugs to treat urinary incontinence, kidney injury, cognitive impairment, suspected opioid withdrawal, pain and agitation, and pneumonia.

After 26 days, he underwent rehabilitation, and after another month, he returned home. However, outpatient physiotherapy and occupational therapy continued.

The study reported that it took him almost a year to fully recover and return to work full-time. (IANS)

Previous article
Vaccination saved billions of lives, key to fight infections: Doctors
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

Unwarranted & unsubstantiated imputations on serious matter: India on US media report on Pannun plot case

Shillong, April 30: India on Tuesday said a report published by a media outlet in the US made...
Business

Sensex Today: Auto stocks lead share market gain of 300 points

Shillong, April 30: Auto stocks including M&M and Tata Motors led the 300-point gain in the Sensex on...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Spy universe film starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari to have 7 big action sequences

Shillong, April 30: The upcoming spy universe film, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles, will feature...
CRIME

Convicted prisoner found dead in UP jail

Shillong, April 30: A convicted prisoner, lodged in Etah district jail, has been found dead under suspicious circumstances. Etah...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Unwarranted & unsubstantiated imputations on serious matter: India on US media report on Pannun plot case

News Alert 0
Shillong, April 30: India on Tuesday said a report...

Sensex Today: Auto stocks lead share market gain of 300 points

Business 0
Shillong, April 30: Auto stocks including M&M and Tata...

Spy universe film starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari to have 7 big action sequences

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, April 30: The upcoming spy universe film, starring...
Load more

Popular news

Unwarranted & unsubstantiated imputations on serious matter: India on US media report on Pannun plot case

News Alert 0
Shillong, April 30: India on Tuesday said a report...

Sensex Today: Auto stocks lead share market gain of 300 points

Business 0
Shillong, April 30: Auto stocks including M&M and Tata...

Spy universe film starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari to have 7 big action sequences

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, April 30: The upcoming spy universe film, starring...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img