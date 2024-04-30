Tuesday, April 30, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Vishal-Sheykhar, Armaan Malik, Shirley Setia team up for new ‘Pokemon’ series

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, April 30: Music composer duo Vishal and Sheykhar have teamed up with playback singers Armaan Malik and Shirley Setia for the upcoming anime series ‘Pokemon Horizons: The Series’.

The original opening and ending soundtracks, created by the duo, were unveiled at a five-star property in the Juhu area of Mumbai on Tuesday.

These tracks capture the spirit of our childhood and promise to warm our hearts.

The new series introduces new characters along with an engaging storyline, featuring Pikachu at the helm of an airship.

Sharing their thoughts on the collaboration, Vishal and Sheykhar said: “We were thrilled to receive the call to collaborate with ‘Pokemon’. We’ve crafted tracks that capture the essence of fun and adventure synonymous with the brand, infusing them with a distinct Indian flair to deeply resonate with our local audience. We hope these tracks will keep reminding people of the animated series even when they are away from their TV sets.”

For Armaan, it’s surreal to think that the Pokemon cards he traded as a kid would lead him to sing the opening track for ‘Pokemon Horizons’ in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

“Growing up, watching ‘Pokemon’ every day was a ritual, and now, to be a voice that carries this legacy forward with the Horizons series is not just an honour, it’s a full-circle moment for me. Vishal-Sheykhar have infused traditional sounds with Pokemon’s global charm to create a melody that resonates with fans across generations,” he said.

Adding to the excitement, Shirley said: “It’s always an honour to be able to create something that resonates so well with our childhood. In fact, I have collected Pokemon soft toys and collectibles that I absolutely loved and still do. Lending my voice to this iconic franchise has been an incredible experience, and I hope the tracks will leave a lasting impression among fans.”

The first episode of the anime series is set to launch on May 25 on Hungama. (IANS)

