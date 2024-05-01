SPORTS Indian Squad for T20 World Cup By: Agencies Date: May 1, 2024 Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinEmail Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan. Previous articleGill, Rinku among reserves of India’s T20 WC squadNext articleOdisha, Maharashtra register victories on opening day Related articles SPORTS Odisha, Maharashtra register victories on opening day Ranchi, April 30: Odisha and Maharashtra registered commanding wins against Haryana and Manipur respectively on the opening day... INTERNATIONAL IMF approves immediate disbursal of USD 1.1 bn loan tranche to Pakistan Washington/Islamabad, April 30: The IMF has approved an immediate disbursal of the final tranche of USD 1.1 billion... INTERNATIONAL Protesters take over Columbia University’s Hamilton Hall New York, April 30: Dozens of protesters took over a building at Columbia University in New York early... ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ Suniel Shetty unveils first look with protective gear from his ‘action’ title Actor Suniel Shetty, who currently serves as a judge on the dance-based reality show 'Dance Deewane 4', will...