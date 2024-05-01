Wednesday, May 1, 2024
SPORTS

Odisha, Maharashtra register victories on opening day

By: Agencies

Date:

Ranchi, April 30: Odisha and Maharashtra registered commanding wins against Haryana and Manipur respectively on the opening day of the National Women’s Hockey League here on Tuesday.
Odisha outclassed Haryana 4-1, while Maharashtra were 5-1 winners against Manipur.
In the opening match of the tournament, it was Haryana which drew first blood in the third minute when Shashi Khasa capitalised on a fumble made by Odisha’s goalkeeper Bhabhika Majhi during a penalty corner and netted the ball in from a point-blank range.
Haryana managed to maintain their 1-0 lead till the half-time break, following which Odisha turned the tide in their favour.
Rambha Kujur (33rd minute) deflected in a penalty corner to restore parity. After that, momentum swung decisively in Odisha’s favour when Sonali Ekka (38th, 49th) netted a brace, while captain Dipi Monika Toppo (57th) converted a penalty corner in the dying minutes to ensure Odisha’s commanding 4-1 victory.
In the second match of the day, Maharashtra were ahead through Tanushree Dinesh Kadu’s penalty corner conversion in the 14th minute. Sanika Chandrakant Mane (25th, 33rd) extended their lead with two field goals.
Despite Manipur’s late surge in the final quarter, marked by Laishram Ritu Devi’s (51st) field goal, Maharashtra maintained their dominance. Sanika Chandrakant Mane (53rd, 56th) sealed the deal with two more quick goals towards the end, securing a resounding win for Maharashtra. (PTI)

Previous article
Indian Squad for T20 World Cup
