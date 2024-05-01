Juvenile accused files FIR against city gang-rape survivor

SHILLONG, April 30: The alleged gang-rape of a girl by four persons, including a juvenile, in Nongthymmai locality of the city in September last year, got a major plot twist when the juvenile accused filed an FIR against the girl for sexual offences.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Rituraj Ravi said on Tuesday that the accused, who was a minor/ juvenile at the time the crime was committed, has filed an FIR at Rynjah police station against the girl claiming that she had sexually assaulted him on that day.

A case has been registered under sections of the POCSO Act and IPC and investigation is under way, the police official said.

Three persons were arrested while the juvenile was detained after the girl came forward to narrate her ordeal following a video of the alleged crime going viral. The girl, a resident of Madanrting, revealed that the gang-rape had occurred in September last year at a rented house in Nongthymmai but she only came forward recently after learning of the viral video.

Police are confident of filing the charge-sheet against the accused, claiming that they have sufficient evidence, including video footage.