Wednesday, May 1, 2024
spot_img
News Alert

LS polls: CAPF deployment for 4th phase in Bengal to increase

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, May 1: As many as 597 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will be deployed in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal on May 13, which will be around 47 per cent higher than the figure of 406 companies to be deployed in the third phase on May 7.

Sources in the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said that while in the third phase, booth sensitivity in two constituencies is the only concern for the Election Commission, in the fourth phase both booth sensitivity and higher number of constituencies going to the polls are the factors.

In the third phase on May 7, four constituencies namely Maldaha-Uttar, Maldaha-Dakshin in Malda district and Jangipur and Murshidabad in Murshidabad district are going to polls. Keeping the records of poll-related violence at Jangipur and Murshidabad, the Commission has decided to deploy 406 companies of CAPF in the third phase, the maximum of which will be for these two constituencies, CEO office insiders said.

In the fourth phase, eight Lok Sabha constituencies — Baharampur in Murshidabad district, Krishnanagar and Ranaghat in Nadia district, Bolpur and Birbhum in Birbhum district, Bardhaman-Purba in East Burdwan district and Bardhaman-Durgapur and Asansol in West Burdwan district — are going to polls.

“The higher number of constituencies going to polls in the fourth phase is itself a factor. The additional factor is the presence of disturbed pockets in constituencies like Baharampur, Bolpur and Birbhum to a large extent and Krishnanagar and Asansol to some extent. Considering these two factors, the Commission has decided to increase CAPF deployment to 597 companies in the fourth phase,” a CEO office insider said.

To recall, the ECI has already announced that a total of 920 companies of CAPF will be deployed in West Bengal in phases, which will be the highest deployment among all Indian states. West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh are the only three states which are witnessing seven-phase polls this time. (IANS)

Previous article
Bomb threat calls received from 60 schools, says Delhi Fire Service chief
Next article
Bomb threat at schools: Delhi L-G seeks report from Police Commissioner
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Work on MMCPL project at Jaiaw Taxi stand to continue

  Shillong, May 1: The members of the Executive Committee of the Mawkhar Dorbar Shnong along with officials of...
NATIONAL

Prajwal Revanna likely to return on Friday, SIT to take him into custody at Bengaluru airport

Bengaluru, May 1: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the obscene video case against sitting JD(S) MP Prajwal...
INTERNATIONAL

19 killed as motorway collapses in China

Shenzhen, China, May 1: At least 19 people were killed when a motorway in China's Guangdong province collapsed...
INTERNATIONAL

Thousands evacuated as volcanic eruptions wreak havoc in Indonesia

Jakarta, May 1: Authorities on Wednesday began evacuating about 12,000 residents after Indonesia's Mount Ruang volcano erupted, spewing...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Work on MMCPL project at Jaiaw Taxi stand to continue

MEGHALAYA 0
  Shillong, May 1: The members of the Executive Committee...

Prajwal Revanna likely to return on Friday, SIT to take him into custody at Bengaluru airport

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, May 1: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing...

19 killed as motorway collapses in China

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shenzhen, China, May 1: At least 19 people were...
Load more

Popular news

Work on MMCPL project at Jaiaw Taxi stand to continue

MEGHALAYA 0
  Shillong, May 1: The members of the Executive Committee...

Prajwal Revanna likely to return on Friday, SIT to take him into custody at Bengaluru airport

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, May 1: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing...

19 killed as motorway collapses in China

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shenzhen, China, May 1: At least 19 people were...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img