Bomb threat calls received from 60 schools, says Delhi Fire Service chief

Meanwhile, police said that they have roped in the Special Cell also to trace the origin of the email and its IP address.

According to police, in the South district, the email has been received at more than 15 schools, while more than seven in Southwest, and over six in the Dwarka district among others.

“More than 40 schools have been searched by the teams and nothing suspicious has been found. Bomb squads are continuing the search. The mail was received in the early hours by schools,” said a senior police official.

“Investigation has been initiated in the matter,” said the official.

Multiple schools in the national capital, including DPS Dwarka, Sanskriti School, Indian School, St Thomas School and Amity School in Pushp Vihar, faced a chilling bomb threat via email on Wednesday.

Following the bomb threat, several schools informed parents that the school would be closed on Wednesday, while others sent children home after receiving the email.

A senior police official said that in the preliminary inquiry, it appears that numerous emails have been sent since Tuesday following a similar pattern.

“The emails lack a date line but include ‘bcc’, indicating they’ve been sent to multiple recipients. Currently, an investigation is underway,” said the official.

IANS