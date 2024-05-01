Wednesday, May 1, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

Palestinian presidency blames US support for Israel’s possible Rafah attack

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img
Ramallah, May 1: The Palestinian presidency has said that Israel would not dare to continue its assault in Gaza without US support.

Palestinian Presidency spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh made the remarks in response to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s statements earlier on Tuesday that an invasion of Rafah is imminent, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

“The blind US bias towards Israel, and its protection from punishment and submission to international legitimacy, has proven that the US administration has become a partner in Netanyahu’s crimes and bears full responsibility for the continuation of genocide,” said Rudeineh on Tuesday as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

He added that the US administration should intervene immediately and compel Israel “to stop its crimes, foremost of which is preventing the invasion of Rafah, which would have very serious repercussions on the region as a whole and the world”.

He also called on the international community to intervene to prevent Israel from continuing its aggression.

Earlier on Tuesday, Netanyahu pledged to launch a ground attack on Rafah “with or without” an agreement with Hamas.

During his meeting with the families of hostages held in Gaza, Netanyahu said that Israel had begun evacuating Palestinian civilians from Rafah, according to his office.

Israel considers Rafah the last major stronghold of Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Located in the southernmost part of the Strip, Rafah shelters nearly 1.2 million Palestinians.

Netanyahu made these statements at a time when negotiators from Israel and Hamas are holding talks through Egyptian mediation to reach an agreement to cease hostilities in the ongoing conflict in Gaza for about seven months, which would ensure the release of hostages.

IANS

Previous article
Nothing suspicious found so far, says Minister Atishi on bomb threat emails to Delhi schools
Next article
Bomb threat at schools: No cause for alarm, it seems to be a hoax call, says MHA
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Work on MMCPL project at Jaiaw Taxi stand to continue

  Shillong, May 1: The members of the Executive Committee of the Mawkhar Dorbar Shnong along with officials of...
NATIONAL

Prajwal Revanna likely to return on Friday, SIT to take him into custody at Bengaluru airport

Bengaluru, May 1: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the obscene video case against sitting JD(S) MP Prajwal...
INTERNATIONAL

19 killed as motorway collapses in China

Shenzhen, China, May 1: At least 19 people were killed when a motorway in China's Guangdong province collapsed...
INTERNATIONAL

Thousands evacuated as volcanic eruptions wreak havoc in Indonesia

Jakarta, May 1: Authorities on Wednesday began evacuating about 12,000 residents after Indonesia's Mount Ruang volcano erupted, spewing...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Work on MMCPL project at Jaiaw Taxi stand to continue

MEGHALAYA 0
  Shillong, May 1: The members of the Executive Committee...

Prajwal Revanna likely to return on Friday, SIT to take him into custody at Bengaluru airport

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, May 1: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing...

19 killed as motorway collapses in China

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shenzhen, China, May 1: At least 19 people were...
Load more

Popular news

Work on MMCPL project at Jaiaw Taxi stand to continue

MEGHALAYA 0
  Shillong, May 1: The members of the Executive Committee...

Prajwal Revanna likely to return on Friday, SIT to take him into custody at Bengaluru airport

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, May 1: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing...

19 killed as motorway collapses in China

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shenzhen, China, May 1: At least 19 people were...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img