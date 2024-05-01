Bomb threat at schools: No cause for alarm, it seems to be a hoax call, says MHA

“It seems to be a hoax call. Delhi Police and security agencies are following standard protocols and taking appropriate measures,” said the MHA in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch and IFSO unit of Delhi Police’s Special Cell have been roped in to trace the origin of the emails and their IP addresses and nothing suspicious has been found after the searches in the school.

According to sources, a proxy address has been used to send the emails and it seems meticulously planned.

According to police, more than 15 schools received the email in the South district, eight in Shahdara, eight in Southwest Delhi, 7-8 in Dwarka, two in North and one in North East Delhi.

“Some schools of Delhi received e-mails regarding bomb threats. Delhi Police has conducted a thorough check of all such schools as per protocol. Nothing objectionable has been found. It appears that these calls seem to be hoaxes. We request the public not to panic and maintain peace,” Delhi Police said in a post on X.

“More than 40 schools have been searched by the teams and nothing suspicious has been found. Bomb squads are continuing the search. The mail was received in the early hours by schools,” said a senior police official.

Multiple schools in Delhi and Noida, including DPS Dwarka and Noida, Sanskriti School, Indian School, St Thomas School and Amity School in Pushp Vihar, faced a chilling bomb threat via email on Wednesday.

Following the bomb threat, some of the schools informed parents that the schools would be closed on Wednesday, while others sent children home after receiving the email.

“I would urge people not to create unnecessary panic and treat this situation as a mature adult. Schools in Delhi-NCR which received threats have been evacuated and the rest of the schools, including ours, are functioning normally,” Nikita Tomar Mann, Principal at Indraprastha Global School (IPGS) in Noida, told IANS.

“We checked our emails, including spam, and no threat message was received,” she added.

A senior police official said that in the preliminary inquiry, it appears that numerous emails have been sent since Tuesday following a similar pattern.

“The emails lack a dateline but include ‘bcc’, indicating they’ve been sent to multiple recipients. Currently, an investigation is underway,” said the official.

IANS