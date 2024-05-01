President Murmu offers prayers at Ram Temple in Ayodhya

She was received at the airport by Governor Anandiben Patel and senior UP Minister Surya Pratap Shahi.

The President went straight from the airport to the Hanuman Garhi Temple and then to the Ram temple.

Later in the evening, she will attend the Saryu Maha Aarti before returning to Delhi.

Droupadi Murmu is the third President to visit Ayodhya and the second to pay obeisance to Ram Lalla, after her predecessor, Ram Nath Kovind, who had offered prayers to the deity in 2021.

President Giani Zail Singh had also visited Ayodhya in 1983. Then, he prayed at Hanuman Garhi and Kanak Bhawan.