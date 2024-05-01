Wednesday, May 1, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

BJP should call Trump and Putin for Bihar campaign too: Tejashwi

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img
Patna, May 1: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday took a dig at the BJP, whose top leaders keep coming to Bihar in a bid to ensure a repeat of their 2019 performance, saying that they should bring former US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin for the election campaign in Bihar too.

Asked about BJP national President J.P. Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh coming to Bihar again to campaign, he said: “Why are they (the BJP) not calling former US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin for the election campaign? It will help them.”

Tejashwi Yadav also accused the BJP of opposing former Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur’s ideologies.

“Whatever PM Narendra Modi is saying on the reservation issue is false. Karpoori Thakur had given reservations to the backward caste people of Bihar. They have recently given the Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur but are opposing his principles,” he said.

The former Deputy Chief Minister also accused the BJP of being behind the cancellation of nominations of opposition candidates in the country.

“BJP has opted for dictatorship in the country. Whether it is Surat, Indore or many places in Uttar Pradesh, their candidates are being made victorious and the nominations of opposition candidates are being cancelled. If this is not a dictatorship, then what is it?” he asked.

IANS

Previous article
President Murmu offers prayers at Ram Temple in Ayodhya
Next article
Construction company camp set on fire by miscreants
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

Assam CEO Anurag Goel takes stock of poll preparedness in Kamrup

Guwahati, April 1: Ahead of the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, Assam chief electoral officer Anurag Goel...
MEGHALAYA

Construction company camp set on fire by miscreants

Tura, May 1: Fuelled by rumours of a third accident allegedly caused by another dumper truck near the...
NATIONAL

President Murmu offers prayers at Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (UP), May 1:  President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday reached Ayodhya to offer prayers at the newly-constructed Ram...
Business

UPI transaction count witnesses slight drop to 1,330 cr in April

New Delhi, May 1: The number of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions fell by 1 per cent (month-on-month)...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Assam CEO Anurag Goel takes stock of poll preparedness in Kamrup

News Alert 0
Guwahati, April 1: Ahead of the third phase of...

Construction company camp set on fire by miscreants

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, May 1: Fuelled by rumours of a third...

President Murmu offers prayers at Ram Temple in Ayodhya

NATIONAL 0
Ayodhya (UP), May 1:  President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday...
Load more

Popular news

Assam CEO Anurag Goel takes stock of poll preparedness in Kamrup

News Alert 0
Guwahati, April 1: Ahead of the third phase of...

Construction company camp set on fire by miscreants

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, May 1: Fuelled by rumours of a third...

President Murmu offers prayers at Ram Temple in Ayodhya

NATIONAL 0
Ayodhya (UP), May 1:  President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img