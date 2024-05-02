Thursday, May 2, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

Australian government failing to prepare for climate security risks: report

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, May 2: The Australian government is failing to properly plan for security risks from climate change, former military and intelligence leaders have warned.

In a report published on Thursday, the Australian Security Leaders Climate Group (ASLCG) said the federal government has fundamentally failed to accept the size and immediacy of climate risk, Xinhua news agency reported.

The ASLCG was formed in 2021 by a group of former senior military and security officials, including former Australian Defense Force chief Chris Barrie, who said they were concerned that the security implications of climate change were not being addressed by the government.

In Wednesday’s report, they said that the 2024 National Defense Strategy released in April fails to recognise that the rapid acceleration of climate change requires a fundamental recalibration of security and defense thinking.

The report said that the government’s commitment of up to 18 billion Australian dollars (11.7 billion US dollars) to upgrade military bases in northern Australia will place many critical bases in areas that are projected to become near-unlivable if global warming reaches 2.7 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

“Once northern Australia reaches a state of ‘near unlivable conditions’, the area will be likely to partially depopulate and the services and infrastructure on which civil society and the military depend — transport and logistics, utilities, health and social and education services for families — will degrade,” it said.

“Already training and operations are being canceled due to extreme heat.”

In 2022, the federal government was handed a classified report from the Office of National Intelligence (ONI) on threats posed to Australian security by climate change.

The ASLCG called for a declassified version of the report to be released and for the government to establish a Climate Threat Intelligence branch within the ONI that would regularly provide briefings to parliament. (IANS)

Previous article
Pope Francis on arms trade: ‘Terrible to make money from death’
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Hema pens note on her 44th wedding anniversary: ‘What more can I ask of life?’

Mumbai, May 2: Actress and politician Hema Malini penned a heartwarming note as she and her star husband...
NATIONAL

Why the BJP in UP is confident in the midst of elections

Lucknow, May 2:  The Ram Temple, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s charisma, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s magic,...
Business

Stock Market Today: Sensex rises over 200 points on strong domestic cues

Shillong, May 2: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Sensex gained more than 200 points on Thursday on strong...
News Alert

223 Delhi Commission for Women employees removed

Shillong, May 2: A total of 223 employees from the Delhi Commission for Women were removed on Thursday, following...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Hema pens note on her 44th wedding anniversary: ‘What more can I ask of life?’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, May 2: Actress and politician Hema Malini penned...

Why the BJP in UP is confident in the midst of elections

NATIONAL 0
Lucknow, May 2:  The Ram Temple, Prime Minister Narendra...

Stock Market Today: Sensex rises over 200 points on strong domestic cues

Business 0
Shillong, May 2: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Sensex...
Load more

Popular news

Hema pens note on her 44th wedding anniversary: ‘What more can I ask of life?’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, May 2: Actress and politician Hema Malini penned...

Why the BJP in UP is confident in the midst of elections

NATIONAL 0
Lucknow, May 2:  The Ram Temple, Prime Minister Narendra...

Stock Market Today: Sensex rises over 200 points on strong domestic cues

Business 0
Shillong, May 2: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Sensex...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img