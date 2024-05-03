Alaya F: There are some films I chase and some that I get completely by luck

Shillong, May 3: Since her debut in 2020, Alaya F has portrayed diverse characters in several big-budget films.

The actress, who describes herself as a “work in progress,” spoke about how there are some films that she chases while others come her way by luck.

With a filmography boasting of myriad genres, is it a conscious choice to not be pigeonholed, Alaya told IANS: “Yeah, it’s different, and I do try to do different things, but I think I just get offered all types of films. Then there are some films that I chase, and some films are completely by luck. It’s a mixture of everything.”

“I am very lucky enough to have very varied roles, and I hope that continues,” said the actress, who has worked in films as different as chalk and cheese.

Alaya, the daughter of actress Pooja Bedi, made her debut in the Saif Ali Khan-starrer ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’. She was then seen in the psychological thriller ‘Freddy’, followed by ‘Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat’ and ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’. She will next be seen in ‘SRI’.

With big films coming her way, does she feel she has made it?

“I don’t think any actor would say, ‘Yes, I have made it. I am satisfied now’. No, no, I have a long way to go before I remotely even feel that I have made it. I am always a work in progress, and I don’t think that will ever end. But I think I’ll do my best every day and hope people like it,” she said. (IANS)