Assam HS council denies issuing any notice on exam results yet

Guwahati, May 3: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) on Friday clarified that it has not issued any notification regarding declaration of the higher secondary (Class 12) final examination results till date, and that the results of the examination were likely to be declared by May 10, 2024.

The clarification by the council comes in the wake of what it claimed as a “misleading notification circulating on social media since Thursday evening that the results would be declared on Saturday (May 4).”

Speaking to the media on Friday, AHSEC chairman Rukma Gohain Baruah termed the notification on social media as “fake and misleading” even as an FIR in this regard was yet to be filed.

“We have 93 subjects, with two core subjects. So, result declaration is a complex process and as such will take time. However, processing of the results is underway and on the verge of completion. Certain queries are to be addressed and once they are done, we can declare the results. As of now, it is difficult to give you a date as to when the final exam results would be declared. But we can say that the results are likely to be declared by May 10, 2024,” Gohain Baruah said.

Notably, the council, which conducts the exam for four streams – Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational – had declared the final exam results last year on June 6, 2023

Urging students and guardians not to be deluded by such misleading information on social media, the AHSEC chairman said that there has been no delay in the process of declaration of the results.

“The CBSE exam results are yet to be announced. So, we do not believe that there has been any delay in the process,” he said.

It may be recalled that the examinations were held from February 12 to March 13, 2024.