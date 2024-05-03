Friday, May 3, 2024
spot_img
News AlertREGIONAL

Assam HS council denies issuing any notice on exam results yet

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Guwahati, May 3: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) on Friday clarified that it has not issued any notification regarding declaration of the higher secondary (Class 12) final examination results till date, and that the results of the examination were likely to be declared by May 10, 2024.

The clarification by the council comes in the wake of what it claimed as a “misleading notification circulating on social media since Thursday evening that the results would be declared on Saturday (May 4).”

Speaking to the media on Friday, AHSEC chairman Rukma Gohain Baruah termed the notification on social media as “fake and misleading” even as an FIR in this regard was yet to be filed.

“We have 93 subjects, with two core subjects. So, result declaration is a complex process and as such will take time. However, processing of the results is underway and on the verge of completion. Certain queries are to be addressed and once they are done, we can declare the results. As of now, it is difficult to give you a date as to when the final exam results would be declared. But we can say that the results are likely to be declared by May 10, 2024,” Gohain Baruah said.

Notably, the council, which conducts the exam for four streams – Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational – had declared the final exam results last year on June 6, 2023

Urging students and guardians not to be deluded by such misleading information on social media, the AHSEC chairman said that there has been no delay in the process of declaration of the results.

“The CBSE exam results are yet to be announced. So, we do not believe that there has been any delay in the process,” he said.

It may be recalled that the examinations were held from February 12 to March 13, 2024.

 

Previous article
Mamata Banerjee questions PM’s ‘silence’ on molestation complaint against Bengal Governor
Next article
Vigilance team arrests Assam cop in bribery case
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

Fire at Bijulee Bhawan; CM orders probe

Guwahati, May 3: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has ordered an inquiry to ascertain the cause of...
MEGHALAYA

Garo groups from Assam to support Cong in Lok Sabha polls  

Tura, May 3: Garo organizations based in Assam have decided to support the Indian National Congress (INC) in...
MEGHALAYA

DC seeks clarification after NEET candidates from GH allotted centre in Assam

  Tura, May 3: In the wake of several candidates from Garo Hills being allotted the centre at Khanapara...
News Alert

Vigilance team arrests Assam cop in bribery case

  Guwahati, May 3: A team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam laid a trap and arrested...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Fire at Bijulee Bhawan; CM orders probe

News Alert 0
Guwahati, May 3: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...

Garo groups from Assam to support Cong in Lok Sabha polls  

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, May 3: Garo organizations based in Assam have...

DC seeks clarification after NEET candidates from GH allotted centre in Assam

MEGHALAYA 0
  Tura, May 3: In the wake of several candidates...
Load more

Popular news

Fire at Bijulee Bhawan; CM orders probe

News Alert 0
Guwahati, May 3: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...

Garo groups from Assam to support Cong in Lok Sabha polls  

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, May 3: Garo organizations based in Assam have...

DC seeks clarification after NEET candidates from GH allotted centre in Assam

MEGHALAYA 0
  Tura, May 3: In the wake of several candidates...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img