Vigilance team arrests Assam cop in bribery case

Guwahati, May 3: A team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam laid a trap and arrested a police officer in Charaideo district of Upper Assam in a bribery case on Friday.

Assistant sub-inspector of police (unarmed branch) of Borhat police station Uttam Saikia had, according to the complaint received at the directorate, demanded Rs 5,000 as bribe from the complainant for giving him relief in a case.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the directorate for taking necessary legal action against the public servant.

Accordingly, a trap was laid by a team from the directorate at Habigaon, Borhat, and the ASI was caught red handed in his rented house immediately after he accepted Rs 5,000 as bribe from the complainant.

The bribe money was recovered from his possession and seized accordingly, in the presence of witnesses.

In this connection, a case has been registered at ACB Police Station (vide ACB P.S. case number 39/2024) under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Subsequently, the vigilance team gathered evidence against the accused public servant and arrested him in connection with the case.