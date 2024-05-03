Friday, May 3, 2024
INTERNATIONAL

World Watch

Lebanon reports outbreak of hepatitis A
Beirut, May 2: The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health has reported the outbreak of viral hepatitis in West Bekaa region, eastern Lebanon, according to media reports. The Ministry said on Wednesday that hospitals, health centres, and laboratories have recorded 40 cases of hepatitis A, Xinhua news agency reported. “We remind citizens that the hepatitis A virus is transmitted to humans through contaminated water, contaminated food, or contaminated hands, and the average incubation period extends from 28 to 30 days after infection. Its symptoms include fever and severe jaundice,” the Ministry added. (IANS)

Surfer fatally stabbed in Australia, dies
Sydney, May 2: A male surfer was stabbed to death in Australia’s southwestern state of New South Wales (NSW) on Thursday. At about 6:40 a.m. local time, emergency services were called to Ocean Parade in Coffs Harbour following reports of a man having been stabbed, Xihua news agency reported. Upon arrival, officers found the victim in his 20s suffering stab wounds at the scene before he was taken to a hospital. (IANS)

North destroys S Korean building
Seoul, May 2: North Korea appears to have taken down a building located near the now-shuttered inter-Korean factory park in the North Korean border city of Kaesong, the unification ministry said Thursday. The dismantled building had been built outside the factory park by a South Korean company for investment purposes, a ministry official told reporters, without providing further details, Yonhap news agency reported. The official said the building had never been in use even when the Kaesong Industrial Complex was normally running before South Korea suspended its operation in February 2016 in response to the North’s nuclear and long-range missile tests. (AP)

Bad weather returns to UAE; flights cancelled
Dubai, May 2: Heavy rains and thunderstorms lashed the UAE on Thursday, leading to the cancellation of several international flights, two weeks after Dubai was hit by unprecedented storms that paralysed the emirate for days. On Wednesday, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) elevated the readiness and preparedness levels of the national system to deal with the situation. (PTI)

William, Kate mark daughter’s birthday
London, May 2: Prince William and his wife, Kate, marked the 9th birthday of their daughter Charlotte on Thursday by posting a picture of her smiling for the camera as she posed near a plant with pink flowers. The photo, taken by Kate, the Princess of Wales, was posted on X, accompanied by the words “Happy 9th Birthday, Princess Charlotte!” and a cake emoji. Kate has tried to ensure that her three children have as much stability as possible as she undergoes treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer. (AP)

POT POURRI
