Saturday, May 4, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

BJP confusing Matua voters through CAA notification: Mamata Banerjee

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img
Kolkata, May 4:  The BJP and the Central government are trying to confuse the Matua population concentrated mainly in West Bengal by notifying the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed on Saturday.

“The Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are confusing our Matua brothers. The implementation of CAA and applying for it does not mean automatic granting of citizenship. There are many uncertainties even after that,” the Chief Minister said during an election meeting at Chakdaha in Nadia district, which has a sizable Matua population.

To recall, the Centre on March 11 notified the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules 2024, thus paving the way for enforcing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which seeks to grant Indian citizenship to persecuted Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians who came to India from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan before December 31, 2014.

The news triggered celebrations among the members of the Matua community, a backward-class Hindu group which came to West Bengal as refugees from neighbouring Bangladesh, and form a sizable population in the state.

“Five years back, the BJP managed to secure the Matua votes in the name of CAA. The party had then promised to grant citizenships through CAA. But those were all lies. Now they are saying you must apply through the CAA form. Even after that, there is no guarantee of getting citizenship. In case you are not granted citizenship, you will be sent to the detention camps,” she said.

“They tried to do the same thing in Assam. I will not allow the implementation of CAA in West Bengal as long as I am alive,” the Chief Minister said.

IANS

Previous article
DC issues restriction order for visits to Tolegre cave following discovery of fossil
Next article
Mizoram govt’s massive efforts led to record GST collections in April: CM Lalduhoma
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Mizoram govt’s massive efforts led to record GST collections in April: CM Lalduhoma

Aizawl, May 4:  Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma said on Saturday that due to the state government’s massive efforts,...
MEGHALAYA

DC issues restriction order for visits to Tolegre cave following discovery of fossil

Baghmara, May 4: Following the discovery of a fossil in a cave in the village of Tolegre under...
NATIONAL

Orang FD flags community role in protecting wandering park animals

Guwahati, May 4: The Field Director (FD) of Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve (ONP&TR) Pradipta Baruah has...
NATIONAL

K’taka sex scandal: Kidnapped woman traced to farmhouse of H.D. Revanna’s PA

Bengaluru, May 4: In a major development, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Karnataka Police on Saturday tracked...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Mizoram govt’s massive efforts led to record GST collections in April: CM Lalduhoma

NATIONAL 0
Aizawl, May 4:  Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma said on...

DC issues restriction order for visits to Tolegre cave following discovery of fossil

MEGHALAYA 0
Baghmara, May 4: Following the discovery of a fossil...

Orang FD flags community role in protecting wandering park animals

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, May 4: The Field Director (FD) of Orang...
Load more

Popular news

Mizoram govt’s massive efforts led to record GST collections in April: CM Lalduhoma

NATIONAL 0
Aizawl, May 4:  Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma said on...

DC issues restriction order for visits to Tolegre cave following discovery of fossil

MEGHALAYA 0
Baghmara, May 4: Following the discovery of a fossil...

Orang FD flags community role in protecting wandering park animals

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, May 4: The Field Director (FD) of Orang...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img