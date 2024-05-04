Rising trend of cervical cancer in Meghalaya raises concern

Shillong, May 4: The Head of the Oncology Department at Civil Hospital in Shillong, Dr Anisha Mawlong, revealed concerning trends in cervical cancer cases in Meghalaya. Mawlong spoke on Saturday, on the sidelines of the annual MMSA conference, mentioning that the rising cases of cervical cancer can be traced to the large number of children being borne by women, especially in rural areas, and additionally, engaging in multiple sexual partners.

Adding to that, she said, “We aren’t in the top numbers, but if it is not addressed immediately, sooner than later, this will be a concern too.”

She also emphasized the increasing instances of oesophageal, head and neck, and cervical cancers in the state and added that the numbers will rise as the state is headed towards early screening and detection in mission mode, as that is the only way of tackling it and increasing the survival rate of patients.

The scarcity of surgical and medical oncologists in the state, is a concern particularly noting Meghalaya’s alarming rate of oesophageal cancer cases, which exceeds the national average by over tenfold, standing at 71.2 per lakh people, has been a concern. The state government is looking to collaborate with several hospitals and organizations, and the Medica Cancer Hospital, a leading healthcare chain in Eastern India, has expressed its interest with the state government for the same.

Dr. Saumitra Bharadwaj from Medica Group of Hospitals, Dr. Arindam Mondal, and Dr. Sayan Das from Medica Cancer Hospital who were also part of the conference expressed their willingness to collaborate by training resident doctors and also empaneling the hospital for the MHIS cards so patients from the state can receive the needed cancer care, from their chain of hospitals.