Rotary Club gives away vocational awards

SHILLONG, May 3: The Rotary Club of Orchid City on Thursday conferred its vocational excellence awards on four people in recognition of their contribution to their respective fields.

During the Vocational Excellence Awards 2023-2024, which was organised in the city, Camelia Nongtraw was awarded in recognition of her outstanding achievements as a makeup artist, Naphisamanbha Mawroh was recognised for her excellence in the field of bakery with her establishment, Samanbha Bakery, Alan Wankhar was awarded for his contributions as a fashion designer and Generous Warlarpih was recognised for his remarkable work in the field of meat-processing with Weilabha Meat Processing.

The event was attended by senior police official Vivek Syiem, members of the Rotary Club of Orchid City, including Club president Rtn. Surjya Bannerjee and Secretary Rtn. (Dr) Reema Diengdoh, among others.

“The Rotary Club of Orchid City extends its heartfelt congratulations to the awardees and expresses gratitude to all attendees for their presence and support in celebrating vocational excellence,” the statement said.