Saturday, May 4, 2024
MEGHALAYA

NEET candidates from GH allotted exam centre in Assam

WGH DC allays fears, seeks clarification from NTA on possible ‘mix-up’ of names of Assam and Meghalaya examination centres

TURA, May 3: In the wake of several candidates from Garo Hills being allotted the examination centre at Khanapara in Assam for the 2024 All-India National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for medical seats despite not having applied for it, West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Jagadish Chelani urged candidates from Garo Hills to put their travels plans to the neighbouring state on hold, saying there might have been a mix-up in the names of the centres.
The advisory to the candidates from Garo Hills comes after the deputy commissioner sought clarification from the authorities of the National Testing Agency (NTA) on the matter.
Urging the candidates not to panic, the deputy commissioner said, “There is a possibility that the test centres have been mixed for those allotted Montfort. In some cases, while the Exam Centre Code is mentioned as 330502 (Montfort Tura), but against it Montfort Khanapara is mentioned. It is possibly a clerical mistake. We have sought clarity from Delhi for it. So, please do not make your travel plans as yet. We shall have clarity by tomorrow afternoon.”
Candidates from Garo Hills had selected Tura centre as their first option for the NEET examination and Shillong as the second option.
It is pertinent to note that the Montfort Centre of Education School in Tura has been selected by the NTA to conduct this year’s NEET examinations for candidates from Garo Hills.

People enjoy a musical performance (unseen), organised as part of the Strawberry Festival, at Khyndai Lad on Friday. (ST)
Rotary Club gives away vocational awards
