Sunday, May 5, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

No side effect of Covid vax reported in state: Ampareen

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 4: Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh on Saturday asked people not to worry about the side effects of Covid 19 vaccines, stating that nothing of that sort has been reported in the state.
The statement followed the admission by British-Swedish multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnological company AstraZeneca in court papers that its Covid vaccine Covishield can cause rare side effects.
A majority of the people in Meghalaya were administered Covishield when the state was battling the pandemic.
Lyngdoh told The Shillong Times that the limited research done on the matter indicated that 7 in 1 million people have had side effects.
“Statistically, that’s the data available. The Union government is likely to conduct further research. We will await that,” she said.
Stating that Meghalaya will take guidance from the Ministry of Health, she said given the data and as per public health experts, there has been a huge positive impact of Covid vaccination in saving lives.
“Like every vaccine that has some rare cases of AEFI (Adverse Events Following Immunisation), the cases reported with clots might fall under this category. There are no AEFI cases reported in Meghalaya and hence, we should not worry about it,” the Health minister said.

Previous article
CM inspects Um Jasai, bars mining activities
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SUNDAY FEATURE

Global plastic treaty will only work if it caps production, modelling shows

An international agreement to end plastic pollution is due to be sealed this year in Busan, South Korea....
SUNDAY FEATURE

What are heart rate zones, and how can you incorporate them into your exercise routine?

If you spend a lot of time exploring fitness content online, you might have come across the concept...
SALANTINI JANERA

Sak 4,000-ni gita CM CONNECT helpline-ona call ka·ata

SHILLONG: "CM CONNECT", ian songdonggiparangni neng·nikanirangko sorkariona sokate on·a miksonganio public service delivery system ong·a, iano sak 4,000-ni...
SALANTINI JANERA

Chel·chakna songjinmao ge-300 hi-tech camera-rangko dongen

SHILLONG: Tangka kror 150-ni Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) jeni ning·on songjinmanirangni dingtang dingtang mongsonggipa bakrango mikkang...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Global plastic treaty will only work if it caps production, modelling shows

SUNDAY FEATURE 0
An international agreement to end plastic pollution is due...

What are heart rate zones, and how can you incorporate them into your exercise routine?

SUNDAY FEATURE 0
If you spend a lot of time exploring fitness...

Sak 4,000-ni gita CM CONNECT helpline-ona call ka·ata

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: "CM CONNECT", ian songdonggiparangni neng·nikanirangko sorkariona sokate on·a...
Load more

Popular news

Global plastic treaty will only work if it caps production, modelling shows

SUNDAY FEATURE 0
An international agreement to end plastic pollution is due...

What are heart rate zones, and how can you incorporate them into your exercise routine?

SUNDAY FEATURE 0
If you spend a lot of time exploring fitness...

Sak 4,000-ni gita CM CONNECT helpline-ona call ka·ata

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: "CM CONNECT", ian songdonggiparangni neng·nikanirangko sorkariona sokate on·a...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img