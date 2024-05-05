Sunday, May 5, 2024
Now limit replies only to verified users to avoid spam: Musk

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, May 5: In yet another bid to sanitise X social media platform, Elon Musk on Sunday announced that users can now limit replies only to verified users to avoid spam and bots.

The platform last month started cracking down on spam accounts which resulted in several users losing followers.

When a user posted a new X tool that “limit replies to verified users” only to prevent spam in the comment section, the tech billionaire replied: “This will improve the quality of your replies”.

However, not all users appeared to follow his advice.

“I can’t do that. I have too many friends I really enjoy interacting with who don’t have blue checks,” a follower commented.

X saw a flood of spam and porn bots in the last few months, which triggered a mega action on such fake accounts.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO further said that despite a massive bot purge, the X social media platform “reached another all-time high in usage this month”.

The X owner has already threatened to stop ad revenue sharing for content creators as the platform probes the use of bots into replies and direct messages (DMs).

The company has reiterated several times that some users are running “huge bot operations”, thus reducing the content quality. (IANS)

