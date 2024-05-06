Betel nut markets in Garo Hills continue to suffer

Tura, May 6: Once touted as the ‘big saviour’ for the environment of Garo Hills, the continued low market prices of betel nuts this season has continued to raise questions for both residents of Meghalaya and Assam.

Betel nuts in Garo Hills became the go-to crop for residents of Garo Hills as prices for the products were extremely high for a very long time. The continued good returns led to many slash and burn farmers, giving up tradition in an effort to ensure economic stability for them and their families in the longer run. This led to conversion of a huge amount of arable lands (plains and hills) being dedicated for the plantation of betel nuts.

Various traders of Assam and the plain belt of Garo Hills were the main buyers of the Meghalaya variety of betel nuts with the trade being so profitable that advance payments were made even for plantations in remote areas in all districts of Garo Hills.

However of late, the continued incursion of smuggled betel nut that makes its way from Myanmar into India through the porous borders of Bangladesh and Meghalaya. The trend, which began more than 4 years ago has now culminated in ensuring that markets in Assam, which traditionally bought betel nuts from Meghalaya, were flooded with the Burmese variety of betel nuts (which come at cheaper rates) leaving no room for the region’s products to be sold at rates that were consistent since a decade.

Reports have been taken out of how the illegal betel nut smuggling, urged on by some in the echelons of power in both Assam and Meghalaya and who were getting a piece of the veritable pie, has almost killed the trade that of over 4 lakh residents of Garo Hills and many more in the state of Assam.

The smuggled betel nut was being brought through the various borders in the districts of West Garo Hills, South Garo Hills as well as South West Garo Hills in the region while nearby South West Khasi Hills adding to the numbers. The illegal trade was being run at the behest of only a few unscrupulous traders from both Assam and Meghalaya who would bring in over 40-50 trucks into India on a daily basis.

Following the reports, resolutions were taken to stop the illegal movement of betel nuts through Garo Hills leading to hope that the trade would see an upturn in terms of demand and prices. However that phenomenon did not happen as plantation owners continued to wait for business to take off and prices to increase.

A little searching revealed the real reason for the markets not picking up despite what appeared to be a complete stop to smuggling and transport of illegal Burmese betel-nut. While Garo Hills has now become a no-fly zone for these smugglers, the traders simply changed their destination and transit routes.

“Earlier the NH – 62 road through Rongjeng (East Garo Hills) was being used as most of the smugglers were from the district of Goalpara in Assam. However when the heat on them grew, they stayed silent for a few days before working out another route through which they could easily ply their trade with minimum fuss,” informed a highly placed source.

What happened next will show how deep the rabbit hole actually runs. The smugglers after a brief hiatus simply changed their operating road keeping everything within the district of West Khasi Hills (WKH).

According to latest reports, betel nut smuggling is now going through at least 2 routes, both in the district of WKH. The smugglers now use either the Riangdo – Athiabari road or the more preferred road through Langpih.

“Langpih is easier as it falls under dispute with both Assam and Meghalaya claiming ownership of the land. This means that none of the administrations can actually enforce their will on what is taking place. This kind of a situation is perfect for these unscrupulous people whose only order of business is their profit and that of their masters that are helping them, despite the impact it is having on the local population,” added a source on the condition of anonymity.

As per latest reports from sources from both Assam and Meghalaya, at least 20-30 trucks and smaller vehicles carrying the illegal variety if betel nuts have been making their way through to Boko in Assam through the routes of Langpih and Athiabari with no one daring to stop them for obvious reasons – these are blessed from the top.

These vehicles make their way to Boko in Assam before once again getting stored in various godowns in Goalpara in Assam.

“That is why markets in Garo Hills and Assam have not been able to pick up momentum. Who would want your product when you can get the Burmese variety at a lesser price? In many markets, the prices of betel nuts continue to remain at Rs 3000 per bag (from Rs 6500 the previous year). Even if you want to sell at Rs 3000 or lower there are no buyers. In most places, the plant has not even been picked. The only ones caring to take the Garo Hills variety of betel nut are those who have a substantial amount of money and are only trying to recoup losses,” added the source.

The NH-51 (Tura – Paikan) road even today saw extremely low business on the betel nut front despite the fact that in the next few weeks, the fruits from the trees were likely to rot without ever being taken out.

“That is what happens when no one cares for farmers and how they subsist. One would expect that everything is done to ensure farmers get their due at all points. However when the entire farming community becomes the target of people who care too hoots about them or their livelihoods and are supported by those in power, we see and feel the haplessness around. The markets will only pick up if those at the helm take things seriously to protect the interest of those that voted them to power. Till then we are doomed for sure,” felt social activist, Nilberth Marak of Williamnagar.