Monday, May 6, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYANews Alert

GHADC ties up with OneLife for sustainable agriculture

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Tura, May 6: The Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC), along with OneLife Agricole Private Limited, a leading player in sustainable agriculture in India, recently launched the ‘OneLife Farmers First’ initiative in Garo Hills with an aim to uplift farmers from the region.

The initiative, a collaborative effort of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council Forest Department and OneLife Agricole, is aimed at empowering farmers in Garo Hills by providing them with comprehensive agro-entrepreneurial support and services to enhance their productivity, sustainability, and income, thereby complementing the conservation efforts of the Forest Department (GHADC) through enhanced livelihoods and reducing their dependence on forests.

OneLife Farmers First is a holistic program designed to address the various challenges faced by farmers in the Garo Hills. Through this initiative, Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) and OneLife Agricole will facilitate the formation of Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), provide organic certification support, offer farm advisory solutions, establish central processing units, assist in setting up post-harvest units and warehouses, supply organic Agri inputs, and connect farmers with Agri lending institutes for financial assistance.

“We are excited to bring our expertise and resources to empower farmers of Garo Hills through the OnelLife Farmers First’ initiative,” said Ms Sakshee Sharma, the Director of OneLife Agricole Private Limited, while expressing her enthusiasm about the launch of this programme at Tura. “Our goal is to create a sustainable ecosystem where farmers have access to the necessary tools, knowledge, and support to thrive in today’s agricultural landscape,” she added.

Meanwhile, Joint Secretary to the Executive Committee and Chief Forest Officer, Rangku N Sangma, while appreciating the sincerity and commitment of the OneLife Agricole Private Limited, said that the initiative would not only benefit farmers but also contribute to environmental conservation and economic prosperity of the state.

The Secretary to the Executive Committee, GHADC, also complimented the collaborative approach of the initiative pointing out that it was necessary to collaborate between government agencies and private enterprises for bringing meaningful change in agriculture that support and complement conservation initiatives.

Previous article
Betel nut markets in Garo Hills continue to suffer
Next article
HSSLC Sc, Com results on May 8
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Over 15,000 houses, other properties damaged in Manipur in heavy rains, hailstorm: CM

Imphal, May 6: A total of 15,425 houses, other properties, and many vehicles have been severely damaged due...
NATIONAL

PM Modi, Amit Shah to cast vote as Gujarat goes to polls on Tuesday

Ahmedabad, May 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will cast votes in their home...
NATIONAL

Bengal CM resorting to dirtiest form of politics: Governor

Kolkata, May 6 (IANS) West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Monday accused Chief Minister Mamata...
NATIONAL

LS polls: Several top leaders face litmus test in third phase

New Delhi, May 6: Several top leaders - including Home Minister Amit Shah, Health and Family Welfare Minister...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Over 15,000 houses, other properties damaged in Manipur in heavy rains, hailstorm: CM

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, May 6: A total of 15,425 houses, other...

PM Modi, Amit Shah to cast vote as Gujarat goes to polls on Tuesday

NATIONAL 0
Ahmedabad, May 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home...

Bengal CM resorting to dirtiest form of politics: Governor

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, May 6 (IANS) West Bengal Governor...
Load more

Popular news

Over 15,000 houses, other properties damaged in Manipur in heavy rains, hailstorm: CM

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, May 6: A total of 15,425 houses, other...

PM Modi, Amit Shah to cast vote as Gujarat goes to polls on Tuesday

NATIONAL 0
Ahmedabad, May 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home...

Bengal CM resorting to dirtiest form of politics: Governor

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, May 6 (IANS) West Bengal Governor...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img