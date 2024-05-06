GHADC ties up with OneLife for sustainable agriculture

Tura, May 6: The Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC), along with OneLife Agricole Private Limited, a leading player in sustainable agriculture in India, recently launched the ‘OneLife Farmers First’ initiative in Garo Hills with an aim to uplift farmers from the region.

The initiative, a collaborative effort of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council Forest Department and OneLife Agricole, is aimed at empowering farmers in Garo Hills by providing them with comprehensive agro-entrepreneurial support and services to enhance their productivity, sustainability, and income, thereby complementing the conservation efforts of the Forest Department (GHADC) through enhanced livelihoods and reducing their dependence on forests.

OneLife Farmers First is a holistic program designed to address the various challenges faced by farmers in the Garo Hills. Through this initiative, Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) and OneLife Agricole will facilitate the formation of Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), provide organic certification support, offer farm advisory solutions, establish central processing units, assist in setting up post-harvest units and warehouses, supply organic Agri inputs, and connect farmers with Agri lending institutes for financial assistance.

“We are excited to bring our expertise and resources to empower farmers of Garo Hills through the OnelLife Farmers First’ initiative,” said Ms Sakshee Sharma, the Director of OneLife Agricole Private Limited, while expressing her enthusiasm about the launch of this programme at Tura. “Our goal is to create a sustainable ecosystem where farmers have access to the necessary tools, knowledge, and support to thrive in today’s agricultural landscape,” she added.

Meanwhile, Joint Secretary to the Executive Committee and Chief Forest Officer, Rangku N Sangma, while appreciating the sincerity and commitment of the OneLife Agricole Private Limited, said that the initiative would not only benefit farmers but also contribute to environmental conservation and economic prosperity of the state.

The Secretary to the Executive Committee, GHADC, also complimented the collaborative approach of the initiative pointing out that it was necessary to collaborate between government agencies and private enterprises for bringing meaningful change in agriculture that support and complement conservation initiatives.