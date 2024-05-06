Monday, May 6, 2024
News Alert

TN 12th Board exam results announced, 94.56 pass percentage

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

Shillong, May 6: In the Tamil Nadu class 12 state Board examination results, a 94.56 pass percentage has been recorded. The results of the 12th Board examination were announced Monday.

The pass percentage of 2023 was 94.03 per cent.

Girls outnumbered boys in the examination results. While girls recorded 96.44 pass percentage, boys had a pass percentage of 92.37.

A total of 7,72,200 students were registered but only 7,60,606 students appeared for the examination, of which 7,19,196 passed.

Tiruppur district registered the highest pass percentage with 97.45, closely followed by Erode and Sivaganga, both registering 97.42 per cent.

A total of 91.02 per cent students from government schools passed the examinations, 95.49 per cent students of government-aided schools passed the exam while the pass percentage of private schools was 98.70.

The highest number of students that scored full marks in a subject was Computer Science — 6,996 students scored cent per cent marks in the subject.

A total of 26,352 students scored centum in at least one of the subjects. (IANS)

