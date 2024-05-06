Monday, May 6, 2024
NATIONAL

Vice Chancellors slam Rahul Gandhi, seek action for ‘resorting to falsehood’

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, May 6:  Leading Vice Chancellors and academicians have written an open letter opposing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on the selection process of University heads and seeking action for ‘resorting to falsehood’.

“It has come to our notice from tweet and open sources of Rahul Gandhi, Congress Leader, that appointment of Vice Chancellors is made solely on the basis of affiliation with some organisation rather than on the basis of merit and qualification thereby questioning the merit of the process through which the Vice Chancellors are appointed. We categorically and unequivocally discard such claims,” read the letter which had 181 signatories from across the country.

The letter stated that the process by which Vice Chancellors are selected is characterised by stringent, transparent rigorous procedure grounded on values of meritocracy, scholarly distinction and integrity.

“The array of academic disciplines and professional experiences represented amongst us stands as evidence of the unbiased and inclusive nature of the selection procedure. It reflects our dedication to cultivating an atmosphere that values and promotes diversity, encourages independent thinking, and supports scholastic achievement,” it read.

“We strongly urge all individuals involved to exercise discernment in distinguishing fact from fiction, to abstain from spreading unfounded rumours, and to participate in dialogue that is well-informed, constructive, and supportive of our shared goal of creating a dynamic and inclusive educational environment,” they urged through the letter.

The letter further stated that the universities in India have undergone significant transition as evidenced by an ascent in global rankings, prominent accreditations, world-class research and innovations, curriculum facelift narrowing the industry-academia gap and higher placement prospects reaffirming their commitment to academic quality and societal relevance.

“With utmost conviction, the Vice Chancellors of prestigious Universities nationwide and Academic Leaders, address and refute the baseless allegations that have recently been circulated concerning the selection process,” it read.

“In view of the fact that Rahul Gandhi has resorted to falsehood and has defamed the Office of the Vice Chancellors at large with the intent to derive the political mileage out of it. It is, therefore, earnestly prayed that appropriate action be taken against him forthwith in accordance with law,” the academicians demanded.

IANS

