Sabyasachi Mukherjee becomes first Indian designer to walk MET Gala red carpet

It’s a pride moment for all as ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee created history by becoming the first Indian designer to grace the prestigious Met Gala carpet.

On Tuesday, he attended the fashion extravaganza wearing an “embroidered cotton duster coat from the Sabyasachi Resort 2024 collection layered with tourmalines, pearls, emeralds and diamonds from Sabyasachi High Jewellery.”

Sabyasachi also posted a video of himself posing for photographers on the Met Gala carpet on his official Instagram account. He struck some stunning poses on the streets of New York City.

Fans lauded him for this huge feat. “The legend himself prakating as himself,” a social media user commented. “Congratulations…you are a legend,” another one wrote.

Besides walking the red carpet, Sabyasachi also designed Alia Bhatt’s outfit for the gala. Alia stunned everyone in a timeless mint green Sabyasachi saree adorned with a long, dramatic trail.

Alia Bhatt’s custom embroidered saree beautifully interpreted the theme of this year’s Met Gala, Sleeping Beauty: Reawakening Fashion with the dress code “The Garden of Time.” The actress was styled by Anaita Shroff.

“It was a call to the Garden of Time, an ode to art and eternity. Timelessness is endless, and we acknowledge that things crafted with time and care, can last forever.

In our journey for an Indian interpretation of this universal theme, the outfit took on a life of its own.

Alia also talked about the emotional and labour-intensive process behind the creation of the saree, saying, “This is all hand embroidery. It took 1905 man hours and 163 craftsmen to make this ensemble.” (ANI)