Women’s team to play two friendlies against Uzbekistan

NEW DELHI, May 7: The Indian senior women’s team will play two friendly matches against Uzbekistan on May 31 and June 4 in Tashkent, during the upcoming FIFA women’s international match window, the All-India Football Federation (AIFF) informed on Monday.Head coach Langam Chaoba Devi on Monday announced a probable list of 30 players, who will join the national team camp to be held in Hyderabad from May 16. India were last in action during the Turkish Women’s Cup in February, where they finished runners-up to Kosovo in Alanya.

The probables for the Hyderabad camp:

Goalkeepers: Anshika, Maibam Linthoingambi Devi, Moirangthem Monalisha Devi, Nandini, Payal Ramesh Basude, Shreya Hooda.

Defenders: Aruna Bag, Astam Oraon, Hemam Shilky Devi, Juli Kishan, Loitongbam Ashalata Devi, Sanju, Sorokhaibam Ranjana Chanu, Thounaojam Kritina Devi, Wangkhem Linthoingambi Devi

Midfielders: Anju Tamang, a Angamuthu, Naorem Priyangka Devi, Pavithra Murugesan, Sangita Basfore

Forwards: Jyothi, Kajol Dsouza, Karishma Purushottam Shirvoikar, Pakkirisamy, Lynda Kom Serto, Manisha, Neha, Pyari Xaxa, Ranganathan, Soumya Guguloth. (IANS)