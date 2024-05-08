Wednesday, May 8, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

Women’s team to play two friendlies against Uzbekistan

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

NEW DELHI, May 7: The Indian senior women’s team will play two friendly matches against Uzbekistan on May 31 and June 4 in Tashkent, during the upcoming FIFA women’s international match window, the All-India Football Federation (AIFF) informed on Monday.Head coach Langam Chaoba Devi on Monday announced a probable list of 30 players, who will join the national team camp to be held in Hyderabad from May 16. India were last in action during the Turkish Women’s Cup in February, where they finished runners-up to Kosovo in Alanya.
The probables for the Hyderabad camp:
Goalkeepers: Anshika, Maibam Linthoingambi Devi, Moirangthem Monalisha Devi, Nandini, Payal Ramesh Basude, Shreya Hooda.
Defenders: Aruna Bag, Astam Oraon, Hemam Shilky Devi, Juli Kishan, Loitongbam Ashalata Devi, Sanju, Sorokhaibam Ranjana Chanu, Thounaojam Kritina Devi, Wangkhem Linthoingambi Devi
Midfielders: Anju Tamang, a Angamuthu, Naorem Priyangka Devi, Pavithra Murugesan, Sangita Basfore
Forwards: Jyothi, Kajol Dsouza, Karishma Purushottam Shirvoikar, Pakkirisamy, Lynda Kom Serto, Manisha, Neha, Pyari Xaxa, Ranganathan, Soumya Guguloth. (IANS)

Previous article
Rangdajied edge Lajong to reach SPL final
Next article
SPORTS SNIPPETS
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Sabyasachi Mukherjee becomes first Indian designer to walk MET Gala red carpet

It’s a pride moment for all as ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee created history by becoming the first Indian...
SPORTS

SPORTS SNIPPETS

Bengal, Haryana win women’s hockey nationals ties RANCHI, May 7: Bengal and Haryana registered identical victories by margins of...
SPORTS

Rangdajied edge Lajong to reach SPL final

Shillong, May 7: Rangdajied United FC became the first team to reach the final of the Shillong Premier...
SPORTS

Stimac announces second list of 15 probables

NEW DELHI, May 7: Injured central defender Sandesh Jhingan missed out as Indian senior men’s team head coach...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Sabyasachi Mukherjee becomes first Indian designer to walk MET Gala red carpet

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
It’s a pride moment for all as ace designer...

SPORTS SNIPPETS

SPORTS 0
Bengal, Haryana win women’s hockey nationals ties RANCHI, May 7:...

Rangdajied edge Lajong to reach SPL final

SPORTS 0
Shillong, May 7: Rangdajied United FC became the first...
Load more

Popular news

Sabyasachi Mukherjee becomes first Indian designer to walk MET Gala red carpet

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
It’s a pride moment for all as ace designer...

SPORTS SNIPPETS

SPORTS 0
Bengal, Haryana win women’s hockey nationals ties RANCHI, May 7:...

Rangdajied edge Lajong to reach SPL final

SPORTS 0
Shillong, May 7: Rangdajied United FC became the first...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img