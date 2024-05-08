SPORTS SNIPPETS

Bengal, Haryana win women’s hockey nationals ties

RANCHI, May 7: Bengal and Haryana registered identical victories by margins of 2-1 over Odisha and Maharashtra respectively in the National Women’s Hockey League 2024 here on Tuesday.Bengal showed relentless attacking prowess and swift passing throughout the game. Their breakthrough came in the second quarter when Shanti Horo (23) manoeuvred past Odisha’s defence before unleashing a thunderous shot into the net.The momentum swung further in Bengal’s favour in the second half when Shanti Horo (39) capitalised on an unmarked opportunity in the D area, slotting home her second goal with precision.Odisha managed to score a goal in the final quarter through Dipi Monika Toppo (51), who converted a penalty corner.Nevertheless, Bengal held on to their lead to emerge winners.Despite the loss Odisha, remained on top of the points table with 12 points from six matches.In the day’s other match, Haryana dominated possession from the start.The breakthrough came through Manju Chorsiya (12), who capitalised on an opportunity to score from open play, putting Haryana in the lead.In the second half, Haryana strengthened their position with Pooja (37) converting a penalty corner.Despite Maharashtra’s efforts and multiple opportunities, including four penalty corners, they could only convert one, with Sukanya Dhaware (55) scoring a field goal in the dying minutes to narrow the deficit for her team. (PTI)

Italian Open: Paula Badosa registers win over Andreeva

ROME, May 7: Paula Badosa showed signs of her former top-five form during a 6-2, 6-3 victory over 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva in the first round of the Italian Open on Tuesday.Badosa was ranked as high as No. 2 before she missed the second half of last year due to a back injury that has also slowed her this season. She’s now No. 126.Badosa jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the first set before a 45-minute rain delay and then picked up where she left off against the 40th-ranked Andreeva, who was the WTA tour’s newcomer of the year in 2023.Badosa reached the quarterfinals in Rome last year but that turned out to be her penultimate tournament of the season.It was Badosa’s first win since beating Simona Halep at the Miami Open last month in Halep’s return from a doping ban. It also ended Badosa’s six-match losing streak against players ranked in the top 40 that had stretched back to Rome last year.Also on the red clay at the Foro Italico, Shelby Rogers routed Italian wild-card entry Lisa Pigato 6-1, 6-0.The only other matches scheduled on the opening day featured 2021 US Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez against Ana Bogdan and Yulia Putintseva against Martina Trevisan.The men’s tournament starts on Wednesday with Novak Djokovic as the top seed and 10-time champion Rafael Nadal also entered. But Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz both withdrew due to injuries. (PTI)