Friday, May 10, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Commissioner & Secretary of Information and Public Relations department, VK Mantri, interacts with media persons during a meeting at DIPR conference hall, on Thursday. (ST)

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Rural areas lack good Math, Sc teachers: Min
Next article
State BJP members stage a protest against former Congress leader Sam Pitrodas’s remarks, in front of the party office in the city on Thursday. Pitroda stoked a major controversy with his remarks during a podcast where he cited ethnic and racial identities like Chinese, Africans, Arabs and Whites to describe the physical appearance of Indians from different parts of the country. (ST)
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

High Level Committee or Confused Committee

Editor, The Committee set up by the Government of Meghalaya for relocation of families residing in Harijan Colony, has...
EDITORIAL

Politics and Pitroda

In election time, any stick would suffice for a party or leader to beat another with. This is...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

Social Media; Fleeting Attention; Issues Discussed & Abandoned

By Patricia Mukhim If there was no social media there would have been very little discussion on why Meghalaya...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

Tagore said the same – mingling of all races and colours in Bharat Tirtha

Sam Pitroda was not wrong, only his presentation was defective By Anjan Roy If the noblest could be compared with...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

High Level Committee or Confused Committee

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 0
Editor, The Committee set up by the Government of Meghalaya...

Politics and Pitroda

EDITORIAL 0
In election time, any stick would suffice for a...

Social Media; Fleeting Attention; Issues Discussed & Abandoned

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Patricia Mukhim If there was no social media there...
Load more

Popular news

High Level Committee or Confused Committee

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 0
Editor, The Committee set up by the Government of Meghalaya...

Politics and Pitroda

EDITORIAL 0
In election time, any stick would suffice for a...

Social Media; Fleeting Attention; Issues Discussed & Abandoned

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Patricia Mukhim If there was no social media there...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img