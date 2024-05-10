Friday, May 10, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Rural areas lack good Math, Sc teachers: Min

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, May 9: Amidst concern about increasing number of students opting for other subjects instead of Science, Education Minister Rakkam Sangma has observed that Meghalaya does not have good Science and Mathematics teachers, especially in rural areas.
“This is a challenge, especially in rural areas where we don’t have good Science and Mathematics teachers. Hence, students are losing their interest in these subjects,” he said
Lamenting that there are very few institutions which offer Science stream, Sangma said government colleges like Sohra Government College, Williamnagar Government College and even Baghmara College are however planning to start Science and Commerce streams starting the next academic session.
Stating that the government has launched many programmes to make Science and Mathematics less intimidating for students, the minister said that all vacancies for the teachers have been filled up.
“The remaining vacancies will be filled up immediately after the model code of conduct is over,” he said.
Meanwhile, Sangma expressed joy over the improvement in the overall pass percentage of students in the HSSLC Science and Commerce examinations, results of which were announced on Wednesday.
“This is the beginning of a good sign,” the Education minister remarked.

SWGH gang-rape case: Rally demands justice for victims
Commissioner & Secretary of Information and Public Relations department, VK Mantri, interacts with media persons during a meeting at DIPR conference hall, on Thursday. (ST)
