Friday, May 10, 2024
News Alert

Firing exchanges between security forces and terrorists in J&K’s Poonch

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, May 10: Days after an attack on an IAF convoy in J&K’s Poonch district left one dead and a major security sweep was initiated, firing exchanges were taking place between security forces and terrorists in the district on Friday, officials said.

Officials said that firing exchanges started between the security forces and the terrorists in the Sinai Top area of Poonch.

“It is believed to be the same group of terrorists that attacked a vehicle of the Air Force on May 5 in which air warrior, Vikky Pahade, was killed and 4 other air warriors were injured. Since May 5, security forces have launched an operation in Poonch and Rajouri districts to trace the terrorists,” an official said.

Security forces say that this group of terrorists is operating in a heavily forested area.

Police also released sketches of two terrorists who are believed to have carried out the attack on the Air Force vehicles. Security forces also released pictures of 3 terrorists taken out of a video clip captured by a CCTV camera. Top sources said these three terrorists are on the most wanted list of the security forces. (IANS)

