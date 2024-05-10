Friday, May 10, 2024
spot_img
BusinessNATIONALNews Alert

Sensex up by 466 points, Nifty climbs over 22,050

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img
Mumbai, May 10:  Indian stock indices are in green on Friday, after a range-bound opening. At 9:50 a.m., Sensex was up by 466 points, or 0.64 per cent at 72,871 points, and Nifty was up by 138 points, or 0.64 per cent at 22,096 points.

Compared to the largecap, midcap, and smallcap indices are underperforming. Nifty Midcap 100 is down 2.10 points at 49,107, and Nifty Smallcap 100 is down 3.90 points at 15,991.

The Indian Volatility Index (India VIX) is down nearly 1 per cent at 18 points.

Sectorally, Nifty FMCG is the top gainer, up by 1.30 per cent, while Nifty Pharma and Nifty Energy indices are up by 0.94 per cent and 0.86 per cent, respectively.

Nifty Realty and Nifty IT are down by 0.07 per cent and 0.42 per cent respectively.

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President – Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd, said, “Nifty index, after witnessing a double top formation near the 22800 zone, has slipped quite significantly with profit booking eroding the gains and currently has breached below the important 100-period MA at the 22000 level with bias and sentiment maintained with a cautious approach and has the next significant support near the 21750 level.”

“With the overall bias and sentiment precariously placed, it would need a decisive move above the important 50EMA level of 22250 to improve the situation from current levels and thereafter anticipate a further rise,” she added.

IANS

Previous article
Major row breaks out between BJP, SS(UBT) over ‘nakli santaan’ jibe at Uddhav; Mahayuti ally also takes umbrage
Next article
Finance Ministry hosts workshop on best AI practices for bank chiefs
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Business

SEBI’s move to simplify operations of stock brokers: Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath

New Delhi, May 10: Zerodha’s Co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath on Friday said that the proposal by the...
NATIONAL

SC releases CM Kejriwal on interim bail till June 1

New Delhi, May 10: In a big relief to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Supreme Court on...
NATIONAL

SC grants interim bail to Kejriwal till June 1

New Delhi,  May 10: Supreme Court today granted interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind...
NATIONAL

Congress dissociates itself from Mani Shankar Aiyar’s remarks on Pakistan

New Delhi, May 10: The Congress has distanced itself from party leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's remarks that 'India...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

SEBI’s move to simplify operations of stock brokers: Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath

Business 0
New Delhi, May 10: Zerodha’s Co-founder and CEO Nithin...

SC releases CM Kejriwal on interim bail till June 1

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 10: In a big relief to...

SC grants interim bail to Kejriwal till June 1

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi,  May 10: Supreme Court today granted interim...
Load more

Popular news

SEBI’s move to simplify operations of stock brokers: Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath

Business 0
New Delhi, May 10: Zerodha’s Co-founder and CEO Nithin...

SC releases CM Kejriwal on interim bail till June 1

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 10: In a big relief to...

SC grants interim bail to Kejriwal till June 1

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi,  May 10: Supreme Court today granted interim...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img