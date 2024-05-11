Saturday, May 11, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

PM Modi tears into Aiyar’s Pak ‘atom bomb’ remark, says Cong wants to scare people

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img
New Delhi, May 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stepped up his attack on the Congress over its leader Mani Shankar Aiyar’s ‘respect Pakistan because of its atom bombs’ statement and said that the grand old party was trying to find new ways to scare own people, by underestimating country’s strength.

“Sambhal ke chalo, Pakistan ke pass atom bomb hai. Yeh mare pade log, desh ke mann ko bhi maar rahe hain, (They are trying to scare us by saying that Pakistan has an atom bomb),” PM Modi said, taking a searing jibe at Aiyar and Congress.

Addressing a mega public rally in Odisha’s Kandhamal, the Prime Minister also slammed Pakistan over its depleting economy and said that they want to sell their atom bombs but don’t get any buyers because of its poor quality.

PM Modi also hit out at Congress over its weak and timid response after 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai. He said that the then UPA regime decided not to retaliate and act against the handlers of terror because they believed that this would alienate its vote bank.

“Rather than cracking down on terror perpetrators, they decided to hold meetings with their masters,” PM Modi said.

He also said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have been struggling for justice for decades because the previous ruling powers in Delhi would engage in dialogue with separatists. He blamed Congress’ ‘weak mindset’ for the sufferings of the people of Valley.

Notably, Mani Shankar Aiyar in an interview with a YouTube channel had said that Pakistan has atom bombs and hence India should give them respect to it, rather than flex its military muscle.

IANS

Previous article
Delhi BJP releases new poster against Arvind Kejriwal
Next article
International Nurses’ Day celebrated by PIMC, UHAN at USTM
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Idashisha Nongrang appointed DGP of Meghalaya

Shillong, May 11: Smt Idashisha Nongrang, IPS, has been appointed as the new Director General of Police (DGP)...
MEGHALAYA

Passenger car goes up in flames at Umroi Airport junction

Nongpoh, May 11: A passenger car, bearing registration number ML 05D 4866, burst into flames at Umroi Airport...
NATIONAL

Will not go inside Raj Bhavan even if I am invited: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata, May 11: In an oblique reference to the sexual harassment controversy surrounding West Bengal Governor CV Ananda...
NATIONAL

Assam’s Hindi feature film ‘Kooki’ to be screened at Cannes ahead of official release

Guwahati, May 11: Prior to its official nationwide release on June 28, 'Kooki', a Hindi feature film made...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Idashisha Nongrang appointed DGP of Meghalaya

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, May 11: Smt Idashisha Nongrang, IPS, has been...

Passenger car goes up in flames at Umroi Airport junction

MEGHALAYA 0
Nongpoh, May 11: A passenger car, bearing registration number...

Will not go inside Raj Bhavan even if I am invited: Mamata Banerjee

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, May 11: In an oblique reference to the...
Load more

Popular news

Idashisha Nongrang appointed DGP of Meghalaya

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, May 11: Smt Idashisha Nongrang, IPS, has been...

Passenger car goes up in flames at Umroi Airport junction

MEGHALAYA 0
Nongpoh, May 11: A passenger car, bearing registration number...

Will not go inside Raj Bhavan even if I am invited: Mamata Banerjee

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, May 11: In an oblique reference to the...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img