International Nurses’ Day celebrated by PIMC, UHAN at USTM

Guwahati, May 11: In honor of International Nurses’ Day and to commemorate the birth anniversary of the iconic Florence Nightingale, the upcoming PA Sangma International Medical College & Hospital (PIMC) and the University Hospital of Ayurveda and Naturopathy (UHAN) at the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) today came together for a celebratory event on the University campus.

The event was graced by Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor USTM, Prof. GD Sharma, Vice Chancellor of USTM as the chief guest. Dr. RK Sharma, Advisor to USTM, and Dr. Rashna Dass Hazarika, Medical Superintendent of the upcoming PA Sangma International Medical College and Hospital, apart from other doctors and nurses attended the celebration making it a success.

Addressing the gathering, Mahbubul Hoque said that nurses are the backbone of healthcare, tirelessly working to provide comfort, care, and healing to patients in need. “Their dedication, compassion, and resilience inspire us all. We express our gratitude and support for these everyday heroes who make a difference in our lives and communities every single day”, he added, according to a USTM Press communique.

Prof. GD Sharma delivered an enlightening speech on the indispensable role of nurses in the healthcare field, paying homage to the legacy of Florence Nightingale and her iconic representation as the “lady with the lamp”.

He said that the Chancellor of USTM has a great vision to provide healthcare to the unreached people of the region and take both the Ayurvedic Medical College and Hospital and the upcoming PIMC to the national and international level so that people from neighboring countries can come and see the potential.

Dr. Rashna Dass emphasized the paramount importance of nursing and highlighted the selfless dedication of nurses, particularly those serving in critical care units and emergency services.

Adding to the significance of the event, Dr. Barnali Das, Deputy Medical Superintendent of the University Hospital of Ayurveda and Naturopathy, graced the occasion alongside other esteemed doctors and nurses from both institutions.

The program was skillfully anchored by Ms. Kilangsungla Jamir, Assistant Nursing Superintendent of PIMCH, while the welcome speech was delivered by Ms Jurilang Ika Ryngksai, Nursing Superintendent of UHAN.

A highlight of the celebration was the cutting of a beautifully crafted cake, prepared by one of the nurses, symbolizing the joy and camaraderie shared on this special day.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Ms. Rilang Nongtdu, Deputy Nursing Superintendent of PIMCH, expressing gratitude to all participants for their contributions to the noble profession of nursing.