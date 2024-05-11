Saturday, May 11, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYANews AlertREGIONAL

International Nurses’ Day celebrated by PIMC, UHAN at USTM

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Guwahati, May 11: In honor of International Nurses’ Day and to commemorate the birth anniversary of the iconic Florence Nightingale, the upcoming PA Sangma International Medical College & Hospital (PIMC) and the University Hospital of Ayurveda and Naturopathy (UHAN) at the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) today came together for a celebratory event on the University campus.

The event was graced by Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor USTM, Prof. GD Sharma, Vice Chancellor of USTM as the chief guest. Dr. RK Sharma, Advisor to USTM, and Dr. Rashna Dass Hazarika, Medical Superintendent of the upcoming PA Sangma International Medical College and Hospital, apart from other doctors and nurses attended the celebration making it a success.

Addressing the gathering, Mahbubul Hoque said that nurses are the backbone of healthcare, tirelessly working to provide comfort, care, and healing to patients in need. “Their dedication, compassion, and resilience inspire us all. We express our gratitude and support for these everyday heroes who make a difference in our lives and communities every single day”, he added, according to a USTM Press communique.

Prof. GD Sharma delivered an enlightening speech on the indispensable role of nurses in the healthcare field, paying homage to the legacy of Florence Nightingale and her iconic representation as the “lady with the lamp”.

He said that the Chancellor of USTM has a great vision to provide healthcare to the unreached people of the region and take both the Ayurvedic Medical College and Hospital and the upcoming PIMC to the national and international level so that people from neighboring countries can come and see the potential.

Dr. Rashna Dass emphasized the paramount importance of nursing and highlighted the selfless dedication of nurses, particularly those serving in critical care units and emergency services.

Adding to the significance of the event, Dr. Barnali Das, Deputy Medical Superintendent of the University Hospital of Ayurveda and Naturopathy, graced the occasion alongside other esteemed doctors and nurses from both institutions.

The program was skillfully anchored by Ms. Kilangsungla Jamir, Assistant Nursing Superintendent of PIMCH, while the welcome speech was delivered by Ms Jurilang Ika Ryngksai, Nursing Superintendent of UHAN.

A highlight of the celebration was the cutting of a beautifully crafted cake, prepared by one of the nurses, symbolizing the joy and camaraderie shared on this special day.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Ms. Rilang Nongtdu, Deputy Nursing Superintendent of PIMCH, expressing gratitude to all participants for their contributions to the noble profession of nursing.

 

Previous article
PM Modi tears into Aiyar’s Pak ‘atom bomb’ remark, says Cong wants to scare people
Next article
Wildfire prompts emergency alert for two communities in Canada
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Idashisha Nongrang appointed DGP of Meghalaya

Shillong, May 11: Smt Idashisha Nongrang, IPS, has been appointed as the new Director General of Police (DGP)...
MEGHALAYA

Passenger car goes up in flames at Umroi Airport junction

Nongpoh, May 11: A passenger car, bearing registration number ML 05D 4866, burst into flames at Umroi Airport...
NATIONAL

Will not go inside Raj Bhavan even if I am invited: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata, May 11: In an oblique reference to the sexual harassment controversy surrounding West Bengal Governor CV Ananda...
NATIONAL

Assam’s Hindi feature film ‘Kooki’ to be screened at Cannes ahead of official release

Guwahati, May 11: Prior to its official nationwide release on June 28, 'Kooki', a Hindi feature film made...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Idashisha Nongrang appointed DGP of Meghalaya

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, May 11: Smt Idashisha Nongrang, IPS, has been...

Passenger car goes up in flames at Umroi Airport junction

MEGHALAYA 0
Nongpoh, May 11: A passenger car, bearing registration number...

Will not go inside Raj Bhavan even if I am invited: Mamata Banerjee

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, May 11: In an oblique reference to the...
Load more

Popular news

Idashisha Nongrang appointed DGP of Meghalaya

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, May 11: Smt Idashisha Nongrang, IPS, has been...

Passenger car goes up in flames at Umroi Airport junction

MEGHALAYA 0
Nongpoh, May 11: A passenger car, bearing registration number...

Will not go inside Raj Bhavan even if I am invited: Mamata Banerjee

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, May 11: In an oblique reference to the...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img