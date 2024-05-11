Pooja Bhatt joins Suniel Shetty in Lionsgate India’s untitled project

Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt will feature alongside Suniel Shetty in an upcoming project from studio Lionsgate India.

Bhatt, the star of many hit films from the 1990s such as Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, Sadak, Phir Teri Kahani, shared the news in a post on Instagram on Friday.

“A sneak peek from my next project with @lionsgateindia. So looking forward to working with you again @suniel.shetty,” the 52-year-old actor posted. (PTI)