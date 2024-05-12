Sunday, May 12, 2024
spot_img
Politics

Arvind Kejriwal announces 10 guarantees amid ongoing LS polls

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, May 12: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced 10 ‘Kejriwal ki guarantee’ amid the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, saying that these guarantees will alleviate the country from inflation and unemployment.

“Today we are going to announce 10 Kejriwal guarantees. We are late in doing so, it got delayed due to my arrest. I have not yet discussed this with the INDIA alliance but I am confident that the INDIA alliance will not face any difficulties with these guarantees,” Arvind Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference at the AAP headquarters along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, and Delhi ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi.

“After the formation of the INDIA alliance government, I will ensure that all these guarantees are fulfilled by all our colleagues,” said Kejriwal, adding that these 10 guarantees are the vision of a new India.

He said that many of these tasks should have been done in the past 75 years but now on a war scale, these tasks will be completed in five years.

“Among these guarantees is one that will alleviate the country from inflation and unemployment,” said the AAP National Convenor.

Taking a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Kejriwal said that recently, there has been talk about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantee in the country.

“The public will decide whether to trust PM Modi’s guarantee or Kejriwal’s guarantee. PM Modi had guaranteed that Rs 15 lakh would be deposited in everyone’s account, which he did not fulfil. PM Modi guaranteed that two crore jobs would be created every year, which he did not fulfil. PM Modi guaranteed the implementation of the Swaminathan report to ensure fair prices for farmers’ produce, which he shelved after becoming PM. He also guaranteed that every household in the country would have 24-hour electricity by 2022, but many cities still face electricity issues with prolonged power cuts,” the Delhi Chief Minister said.

He said that PM Modi failed to fulfil any of his promised guarantees.

“Kejriwal guaranteed free electricity, and we have provided it in Delhi and Punjab. We have ensured 24-hour electricity. We guaranteed the establishment of good schools, and we have built excellent schools for children,” he said.

He said that the AAP government has fulfilled all its guarantees while PM Modi’s guarantees are not worthy of trusting.

“And now, next year, PM Modi will retire, then who will fulfil the guarantees?” the Delhi Chief Minister asked.

While divulging the details of guarantees, he said that Kejriwal’s first guarantee is 24-hour electricity and free electricity for the poor within the country.

“We have calculated it. With an expenditure of Rs 1.25 lakh crore, the poor of the country will receive free electricity. The second guarantee is education. We will build excellent schools in the country, and every child will receive free education in government schools in every corner of villages and cities,” said Kejriwal.

He added that the third is health and its infrastructure. “We will arrange good treatment for everyone. Throughout the country, clinics will be opened in every village, city, and neighbourhood. District government hospitals will be turned into multi-specialty hospitals. Treatment will be free,” said Kejriwal.

He said that the fourth is the nation. “China has occupied our land. Everyone knows it and there are satellite images. We will reclaim the land that China has captured through diplomatic means and give full freedom to the army to take whatever steps necessary,” the Delhi Chief Minister said.

He added that the Agniveer scheme is harmful and will be discontinued.

“For farmers, the guarantee is to provide them with prices as per the Swaminathan report. Two crore jobs will be created. Corruption will be eradicated. The BJP’s washing machine will be broken. For the business community, the guarantee is to abolish the GST. It will be removed from the PMLA,” he said. (IANS)

Previous article
We will take PoK back, says Amit Shah
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Congress will get fewer seats than age of ‘Shehzada’: PM Modi

Kolkata, May 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, without naming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, claimed that Congress...
SPORTS

IPL 2024: KKR’s Ramandeep Singh fined 20% of match fees for code of conduct breach

Shillong, May 12: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batting allrounder Ramandeep Singh has been fined 20 per cent of...
NATIONAL

PM Modi doing roadshow after BJP’s dismal performance in first 3 phases in Bihar: Lalu

Patna, May 12 :Ahead of the roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Patna, RJD chief Lalu Prasad...
CRIME

Punjab Police recover Rs 84 lakh drug money, luxury vehicles

Shillong, May 12: Punjab Police led by Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma have busted a drug racket and...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Congress will get fewer seats than age of ‘Shehzada’: PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, May 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday,...

IPL 2024: KKR’s Ramandeep Singh fined 20% of match fees for code of conduct breach

SPORTS 0
Shillong, May 12: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batting allrounder...

PM Modi doing roadshow after BJP’s dismal performance in first 3 phases in Bihar: Lalu

NATIONAL 0
Patna, May 12 :Ahead of the roadshow of Prime...
Load more

Popular news

Congress will get fewer seats than age of ‘Shehzada’: PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, May 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday,...

IPL 2024: KKR’s Ramandeep Singh fined 20% of match fees for code of conduct breach

SPORTS 0
Shillong, May 12: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batting allrounder...

PM Modi doing roadshow after BJP’s dismal performance in first 3 phases in Bihar: Lalu

NATIONAL 0
Patna, May 12 :Ahead of the roadshow of Prime...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img